Champions League: 3 Reasons why Liverpool are the favourites against Tottenham in the UCL Final

Jyotirmoy Halder FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 10 May 2019, 18:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool can be considered the favourites to win the UCL final

Liverpool will face their fellow English rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the UEFA Champions League 2018-19 in Madrid on June 1.

It has been a dream season for both sides. Jurgen Klopp's army will play their second straight Champions League final this June, hoping to put the disappointment of last year's defeat to Real Madrid behind them.

With their electrifying style of play, Liverpool have already proven that they can produce some shocking results. A few days ago, it was Liverpool who impressed the world with one of the most dramatic comebacks in Champions League history when they beat Barcelona 4-0 in the second leg of their semifinal at Anfield.

A brace each by Georginio Wijnaldum and Divock Origi sent the Catalan giants home in a game where Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino were out injured for Liverpool.

The final will take place at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on 1st June. The match is going to be an all-English encounter, and we could look forward to a tough encounter between Liverpool and Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur, who sensationally defeated Ajax in their semifinal thanks to Lucas Moura's hat-trick, will be looking to seal their first ever Champions League title. Without any further ado, let us focus on the three reasons why Liverpool are the favourites in the UCL final.

#3 Balanced midfield and a fresh frontline

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino of Liverpool FC

The midfield is considered the heart of a team, and this Liverpool side have a healthy heart. Under the management of Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool's midfield has been enhancing their performance day by day.

The likes of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and James Milner add experience to the side, while the energy of Georginio Wijnaldum add some more versatility in the midfield.

Advertisement

One thing that makes this midfield one of the best in the Premier League is the players' understanding. Milner and Henderson have been playing for this historic club for a long time, and we could expect some delightful passes and runs from them when Liverpool take on Spurs at Madrid in the final.

Liverpool superstars like Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino missed the semi-final's second leg at Anfield due to their respective injury issues. This season, Salah has scored 22 goals from 37 matches, while Firmino has netted only 4 goals in his 11 Premier League appearances for the club.

It is expected that the frontmen will recover soon and play their part in the final. Their addition could boost the team's morale, and Liverpool could easily grab the title with their presence on the field.

1 / 3 NEXT