Champions League: Barcelona crash out in stunning fashion after embarrassing loss to Liverpool at Anfield

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 950 // 08 May 2019, 03:06 IST

Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

Liverpool powered through to the Champions League final after establishing one of the most phenomenal comebacks in European history with a 4-3 aggregate win over La Liga champions Barcelona in the second leg of their semi-final fixture on Wednesday.

The Catalan giants walked into the game as overwhelming favourites owing to the three-goal advantage they had earned from the opening leg of the fixture at Camp Nou.

Divock Origi opened the scoring for the Reds in the first half. Barcelona could not capitalize on the chances they created early on, leaving them trailing 1-0 at the break.

Liverpool's surge in the second half then took Barcelona by surprise as super-sub Georginio Wijnaldum netted a spectacular brace in two minutes to draw level with the visitors on aggregate. This was soon followed by Origi's second goal of the night which all but ended Barcelona's Champions League hopes this season.

Blaugrana captain Lionel Messi, who has scored 48 goals in all competitions this season, was successfully stifled by the Liverpool defence, putting in a performance that was in stark contrast to his electric display at Camp Nou.

Having already led Barcelona to the La Liga title, the Argentine, who has been in fine form this season, was hoping to help the club to a historic treble with Champions League and Copa del Rey glory.

Liverpool, meanwhile, progress to their second Champions League final in a row, having made it to the European final in Kiev last season. They will face either Tottenham Hotspur or Ajax depending on who progresses tomorrow night.

With the Premier League title race against Manchester City still underway, the Reds' hopes of winning their first major piece of silverware in years look well and truly alive.

Liverpool will now turn their attention to their last Premier League game this season against the Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.