×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Champions League: Barcelona crash out in stunning fashion after embarrassing loss to Liverpool at Anfield

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
950   //    08 May 2019, 03:06 IST

Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg
Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

Liverpool powered through to the Champions League final after establishing one of the most phenomenal comebacks in European history with a 4-3 aggregate win over La Liga champions Barcelona in the second leg of their semi-final fixture on Wednesday.

The Catalan giants walked into the game as overwhelming favourites owing to the three-goal advantage they had earned from the opening leg of the fixture at Camp Nou.

Divock Origi opened the scoring for the Reds in the first half. Barcelona could not capitalize on the chances they created early on, leaving them trailing 1-0 at the break.

Liverpool's surge in the second half then took Barcelona by surprise as super-sub Georginio Wijnaldum netted a spectacular brace in two minutes to draw level with the visitors on aggregate. This was soon followed by Origi's second goal of the night which all but ended Barcelona's Champions League hopes this season. 

Blaugrana captain Lionel Messi, who has scored 48 goals in all competitions this season, was successfully stifled by the Liverpool defence, putting in a performance that was in stark contrast to his electric display at Camp Nou.

Having already led Barcelona to the La Liga title, the Argentine, who has been in fine form this season, was hoping to help the club to a historic treble with Champions League and Copa del Rey glory.

Liverpool, meanwhile, progress to their second Champions League final in a row, having made it to the European final in Kiev last season. They will face either Tottenham Hotspur or Ajax depending on who progresses tomorrow night.

With the Premier League title race against Manchester City still underway, the Reds' hopes of winning their first major piece of silverware in years look well and truly alive.

Liverpool will now turn their attention to their last Premier League game this season against the Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona Lionel Messi Georginio Wijnaldum Jurgen Klopp Ernesto Valverde
Advertisement
Champions League: 'Football is unpredictable'- Liverpool star sends a warning to Barcelona ahead of their clash at Anfield 
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 3 reasons why Liverpool lost to Barcelona 
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 3 Liverpool players who let Jurgen Klopp down against Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Liverpool v Barcelona preview: UEFA Champions League match preview, where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
Champions League: What Barcelona should expect from Liverpool in the Champions League semi-finals
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Barcelona Predicted Lineups: UEFA Champions League Predicted Lineups, Liverpool and Barcelona Injury News, Suspension Lists and more
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool can still eliminate Barcelona from the UEFA Champions League 
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 3 reasons why Liverpool can still comeback against Barcelona in the 2nd leg
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 3 Factors that suggest Barcelona will hurt Liverpool in Second Leg
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Premier League legend gives his prediction on Liverpool vs Barcelona match
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Semi-finals
FT TOT AJA
0 - 1
 Tottenham vs Ajax
FT BAR LIV
3 - 0
 Barcelona vs Liverpool
FT LIV BAR
4 - 0
 Liverpool vs Barcelona
Tomorrow AJA TOT 12:30 AM Ajax vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us