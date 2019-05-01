Champions League: Barcelona vs Liverpool - 3 key battles you cannot miss

Lionel Messi - Famously known as the GOAT by his admirers

FC Barcelona takes on Liverpool in the first leg of their semifinal encounter in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday at the Camp Nou. Ernesto Valverde and Jurgen Klopp will face off as the managers of La Blaugrana and the Reds respectively.

While Barcelona has already sealed their LaLiga title with a win last weekend, Liverpool is still in the hunt for their first Premier League title. At the moment, they are second behind Manchester City (with only a point between them).

We pick out three key battles that you cannot miss when the two sides meet at the Camp Nou tonight.

#1 Lionel Messi vs Andy Robertson

Scotsman Robertson was named in the PFA team of the year recently

The battle between Lionel Messi, perhaps the greatest footballer on earth currently, and Liverpool's Scottish left-back, Andrew Robertson, will be riveting to watch. Messi had a brilliant game against Liverpool's arch-rivals, Manchester United, in the second leg of their quarterfinal clash, and will be hoping to continue his run of form.

#2 Ivan Rakitic vs Naby Keita

Rakitic pulls the strings for La Blaugrana from the centre of the park

Barcelona's Croatian central midfielder, Ivan Rakitic, will be up against Liverpool's Naby Keita on Wednesday. Rakitic pulls the strings for La Blaugrana in the centre of the park, as does Keita for the Reds. Both of them will be involved in one of the greatest tussles of the match.

Naby Keita has also been amongst the goals lately, having netted one last for Liverpool in his side's 5-0 victory over Huddersfield Town last weekend. Jurgen Klopp has entrusted him with the key to the centre of the park, and he shouldn't disappoint.

Rakitic however, will have plans of his own and can be very tricky to contain.

