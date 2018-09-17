Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Champions League Fantasy: Top 5 budget defenders 

Pratyush Chauhan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
935   //    17 Sep 2018, 21:22 IST

Real Madrid CF v CD Leganes - La Liga
The best defender in the world

Champions League football starts in a day after nearly a month of league football already done in the European nations. This has given us a chance to analyze our options before selecting a squad in the UEFA Champions League Fantasy game.

While the majority of the points in the game are pulled from premium strikers and midfielders, they end up costing a heap. It then leaves players to stretch for funds in the defense. Hence, finding budget defenders become a necessity.

Also Read: Top 5 budget midfielders

While top-tier sides rarely have such options, budget defenders can be selected based on the fixtures. Such is the case with Group D this time, which should provide us with many such options.

Here are the 5 best budget defenders in the game. We have kept the price tag capped at €5 for them to be considered budget

Luke Shaw - Manchester United

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League
Shaw has had a great start to the season at United

The English Left Back has had a revival and is having an impressive start to the campaign. He did sit out the win against Watford, but should be fit enough to warrant a starting place in the club's opening match in Europe.

Shaw has an assist and a goal in the league this season. He has at times looked like Manchester United's best player. His marauding runs forward will no doubt be useful in grabbing attacking returns. Also United are a team expected to get clean sheet points even considering their shaky start to the season since Jose Mourinho prioritizes his team's defense.

Shaw comes in at €5 and is a great budget option from a top European side expected to qualify to the knockout stages. While players like Lindelof and Jones come at the same price in the team, we would recommend Shaw because of his potential for grabbing assists.

1 / 5
Pratyush Chauhan
ANALYST
Full time creative writer always up for a discussion on Football. Has a keen interest in Fantasy Football and creating content based on the same.
Contact Us Advertise with Us