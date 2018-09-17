Champions League Fantasy: Top 5 budget defenders

Pratyush Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 935 // 17 Sep 2018, 21:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The best defender in the world

Champions League football starts in a day after nearly a month of league football already done in the European nations. This has given us a chance to analyze our options before selecting a squad in the UEFA Champions League Fantasy game.

While the majority of the points in the game are pulled from premium strikers and midfielders, they end up costing a heap. It then leaves players to stretch for funds in the defense. Hence, finding budget defenders become a necessity.

Also Read: Top 5 budget midfielders

While top-tier sides rarely have such options, budget defenders can be selected based on the fixtures. Such is the case with Group D this time, which should provide us with many such options.

Here are the 5 best budget defenders in the game. We have kept the price tag capped at €5 for them to be considered budget

Luke Shaw - Manchester United

Shaw has had a great start to the season at United

The English Left Back has had a revival and is having an impressive start to the campaign. He did sit out the win against Watford, but should be fit enough to warrant a starting place in the club's opening match in Europe.

Shaw has an assist and a goal in the league this season. He has at times looked like Manchester United's best player. His marauding runs forward will no doubt be useful in grabbing attacking returns. Also United are a team expected to get clean sheet points even considering their shaky start to the season since Jose Mourinho prioritizes his team's defense.

Shaw comes in at €5 and is a great budget option from a top European side expected to qualify to the knockout stages. While players like Lindelof and Jones come at the same price in the team, we would recommend Shaw because of his potential for grabbing assists.

1 / 5 NEXT