Champions League Fantasy: Top 5 midfield options for Matchday 2

Pratyush Chauhan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
115   //    01 Oct 2018, 10:10 IST

West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League
Pogba scored the highest number of points in the game.

The second round of matches from the UEFA Champions League are upon us. It would serve the Fantasy managers well if these ones turn out to be high scoring much like the opening round. There was little room for any shock result apart from Man City's loss against Lyon. Certain players have come up as the front-runners for grabbing those attacking returns.

Paul Pogba turned out to be the highest scorer from midfield after the first matchday after scoring two goals and grabbing an assist. Though he hasn't made it to our list this week due to Man United's current form which makes him a big hit or a miss option. At €9, you probably don't want to take that risk.

Champions League Fantasy, unlike the FPL counterpart, provides 2 transfers per match day. This gives managers a good opportunity to bank upon players who have a favorable fixture in the coming week.

Here are the top 5 midfield options for Matchday 2

#5 Isco - Real Madrid

Athletic Club v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Isco to start in the forward position once again?

Real Madrid had the near-perfect start to their Champions League campaign, soundly beating AS Roma 3-0. Their best player in the match was probably the Spanish Midfielder Isco. He started over Asensio on the left wing and grabbed the first goal for his team.

Having started the season a bit underwhelmingly, Isco has grown into the Real Madrid side. He is now a key player in Lopetegui's new possession-based system. While grabbing only 1 assist and 1 goal in the league so far, Isco's contribution to the side is yet to pick up speed but the signs are there.

Real Madrid play CSKA Moscow away, which never is an easy destination for teams to go. The holders though are heavily favoured to come out of this match on top and if Isco continues to play at the left wing position, his attacking potential will continue to be high.

1 / 5 NEXT
Pratyush Chauhan
ANALYST
Full time creative writer always up for a discussion on Football. Has a keen interest in Fantasy Football and creating content based on the same.
