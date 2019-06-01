×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Champions League Final: 4 forwards who could decide the outcome of the match

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
96   //    01 Jun 2019, 20:09 IST

Harry Kane has been passed fit for the UEFA Champions League final
Harry Kane has been passed fit for the UEFA Champions League final

The 64th edition of the Champions League final takes place tonight, ready to witness Liverpool battle it out with Tottenham for 90 minutes or more in a bid to claim continental glory.

Both sides have shown great resolve in getting this far, with Liverpool defeating the champions of France, Germany, Portugal and Spain to get to this stage.

Spurs meanwhile, have also posted some impressive results of their own, knocking Manchester City out in the quarterfinals in the most dramatic of circumstances before putting in one of the best performances in a single half in Champions League history to claw back from three goals down and eliminate Ajax in the semi-final.

The Reds would be seeking to compensate for their agonizing Premier League finish, as well as their defeat in last year's final to Real Madrid in this competition, while Tottenham are contesting in their first ever UCL final.

The magnificent Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid would be the venue for this epic clash as the Premier League descends upon Spain and in this piece, we shall be having a rundown of four forwards who could decide the result of this potential spectacle.

#4 Harry Kane

Harry Kane has been Tottenham's indisputable talisman for the last five years, with his goals being the major driving force behind the club's rise in recent years.

The two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner has played his way from the fringes of the side undergoing multiple loan spells into becoming one of the most lethal forwards in the world and there was genuine fear when he pulled up with an injury in the Champions League clash with Manchester City.

To Spurs' credit they largely coped in the absence of their number 10, with Heung-min Son and Lucas Moura stepping up to the plate.

Harry Kane faced a race against time to be fit for the final, but his efforts in the recovery room have reaped dividends, as within the last week, the Tottenham medical team passed him fit to make the trip to Spain.

Mauricio Pochettino faces a tough decision of whether to start his star striker or stick with the team that got him this far, but regardless of whether he starts or not, Harry Kane is sure to play a part in the match in some way; and giving his almost impeccable scoring record, do not be surprised to see him grab a goal or two.

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Tottenham Hotspur Harry Kane Mohamed Salah Football Top 5/Top 10
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League Final: 3 Players who could decide the outcome of the match
RELATED STORY
5 sets of players who could decide the Champions League final
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 3 factors that could determine the outcome of the Tottenham vs Liverpool final
RELATED STORY
Champions League final: Liverpool vs Tottenham - 5 talking points ahead of the UCL final
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League Final 2018/19: Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur's road to the final
RELATED STORY
Champions League: How Tottenham can beat Liverpool and win the title
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Tottenham vs Liverpool Match Prediction and more
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Why Liverpool are the favorites to win the final
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Ranking 5 Liverpool players who could be decisive in the final
RELATED STORY
Champions League final: 3 key battles that you cannot miss
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us