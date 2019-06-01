Champions League Final: 4 forwards who could decide the outcome of the match

Harry Kane has been passed fit for the UEFA Champions League final

The 64th edition of the Champions League final takes place tonight, ready to witness Liverpool battle it out with Tottenham for 90 minutes or more in a bid to claim continental glory.

Both sides have shown great resolve in getting this far, with Liverpool defeating the champions of France, Germany, Portugal and Spain to get to this stage.

Spurs meanwhile, have also posted some impressive results of their own, knocking Manchester City out in the quarterfinals in the most dramatic of circumstances before putting in one of the best performances in a single half in Champions League history to claw back from three goals down and eliminate Ajax in the semi-final.

The Reds would be seeking to compensate for their agonizing Premier League finish, as well as their defeat in last year's final to Real Madrid in this competition, while Tottenham are contesting in their first ever UCL final.

The magnificent Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid would be the venue for this epic clash as the Premier League descends upon Spain and in this piece, we shall be having a rundown of four forwards who could decide the result of this potential spectacle.

#4 Harry Kane

Harry Kane has been Tottenham's indisputable talisman for the last five years, with his goals being the major driving force behind the club's rise in recent years.

The two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner has played his way from the fringes of the side undergoing multiple loan spells into becoming one of the most lethal forwards in the world and there was genuine fear when he pulled up with an injury in the Champions League clash with Manchester City.

To Spurs' credit they largely coped in the absence of their number 10, with Heung-min Son and Lucas Moura stepping up to the plate.

Harry Kane faced a race against time to be fit for the final, but his efforts in the recovery room have reaped dividends, as within the last week, the Tottenham medical team passed him fit to make the trip to Spain.

Mauricio Pochettino faces a tough decision of whether to start his star striker or stick with the team that got him this far, but regardless of whether he starts or not, Harry Kane is sure to play a part in the match in some way; and giving his almost impeccable scoring record, do not be surprised to see him grab a goal or two.

