Champions League Final: How Real Madrid Should Line Up Against Liverpool

Which formation will Zidane choose for Real Madrid to beat Liverpool?

Will Zidane play Ronaldo as a centre-forward or a wide forward?

After months of football, Real Madrid are finally back to where they feel they belong - in the UEFA Champions League final - where they face a surprise package in Liverpool. A fourth final in five years is unprecedented in the modern game and Zinedine Zidane's side could be the first side to accomplish the three-peat in the Champions League era.

Of course, Real are "favourites" but this Liverpool side is not to be underestimated. Klopp's Reds have powered through the group and knockout stages, scoring an impressive 40 goals in the campaign - just two goals shy of breaking Real's record (in the current format) set in the 2013/14 season when they won La Decima.

Los Blancos have already dispatched three league champions in the knockout stages - Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16, Juventus in the quarter-finals, and Bayern Munich in the semi-finals.

So how should Zidane approach this game? Can he get one over Klopp and his band of merry high-intensity, counter-pressing players to win their 13th European title?

What should Real Madrid's Formation be?

In the majority of the games in the Champions League this season, Zidane has usually opted for either the 4-2-2 or the 4-1-2-1-2 (diamond). He has only used the 4-3-3 once in Europe this season.

However, that might be the formation he will have to adopt if he is to deal with Liverpool's own 4-3-3. This season, Klopp has created the best attacking trio in Europe in Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane.

That is not to say that Zidane will try to mirror Klopp's tactics with a 4-3-3 of his own. It is more to do with getting the better of the Reds in both attack and defence. The 4-3-3 did work to an extent against Barcelona in El Clasico until Ronaldo's injury and subsequent withdrawal saw Real struggle.

The main reason why Zidane has opted for a 4-1-2-1-2 in the past is to gain an advantage in numbers in midfield. With Casemiro sitting deep, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos on either side and Isco playing at the tip, Real rarely give away possession.

Will Isco (R) start in a 4-3-3?

However, the main problem with this system is that it is too narrow. It relies on full-backs such as Marcelo to provide width. The Brazilian may have to play on a leash in this final with Mohamed Salah waiting to pounce on any chance when Marcelo pushes up the field.

Liverpool's press - with Firmino dropping deep and putting pressure on Casemiro - could easily put pressure on Real Madrid to give the ball up and start a counter-attack of their own. Nobody has scored more goals via a counter-attack in the Champions League than Liverpool this season.

Therefore, a 4-3-3 may be the safer option to peg Liverpool back in their own halves when Real have the ball. It will see their full-backs play with caution - especially if Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale start out wide and drift in.

Who will play in Real's attack?

Zidane could even play Isco or Marco Asensio instead of Bale considering the Welsh forward's inconsistency this season. But with five goals in his last four La Liga games, Bale could be in the running to start this game.

Gareth Bale is finding form at the end of the season

Karim Benzema has had a season to forget in La Liga. The French striker has only scored five league goals all season - his worst return since he joined the club in 2009. However, his contributions in the Champions League have been satisfactory.

Four goals and an assist do not do justice to Benzema's talents but his numbers aren't the only reason he has been picked. However, what he does off the ball - such as making dummy runs or screening defenders for Ronaldo to get free - is what makes him an integral part of the team.

Real lack a genuine centre-forward replacement, too. Hence, Benzema will start the game. The rest of the lineup picks itself.

Probable Starting XI (4-3-3-): Keylor Navas; Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo; Casemiro, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos; Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema

Key Substitutes: Marco Asensio, Isco, Lucas Vazquez

Real Madrid's probable lineup for the Champions League final

