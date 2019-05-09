Champions League: Former Arsenal icon reacts to Tottenham's win against Ajax

Ajax v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

What's the news?

Former Arsenal captain and Barcelona star Cesc Fabregas heaped praise on Tottenham Hotspur for their sensational comeback against Ajax in the Champions League semi-finals.

In case you didn't know...

After enduring a 1-0 defeat in the first leg at at home, Tottenham pulled off a miraculous comeback to defeat Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Arena. It goes without saying that Mauricio Pochettino and co. are overjoyed with a spot in the final of the Champions League. Their sensational campaign in Europe vindicates the hardwork done by Pochettino, despite operating on a significantly lower budget than the other top clubs.

Ajax stars Matthijs De Ligt and Hakim Ziyech netted two goals in the first half which helped the Dutch side increase their lead to 3-0 on aggregate. Tottenham defied the odds in the second half as Lucas Moura scored a hat-trick, with his last goal coming in the last minute of injury time, to complete a sensational comeback.

Tottenham were without their talisman Harry Kane but the likes of Son Heung-min, Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and especially Moura stepped up in the second half. Spurs are enjoying one of their best campaigns in recent years and they have virtually secured a top four place, sitting three points ahead of their bitter rivals Arsenal, who are in the fifth spot.

As a result of two sensational comebacks in the semi-finals, two English teams will feature in the Champions League final after a long time.

As a result of their amazing comeback victory, Cesc Fabregas heaped praise on the North London club, praising Pochettino for masterminding the incredible victory.

The heart of the matter

Cesc Fabregas hailed Tottenham players and their coach Pochettino on Twitter, claiming that they deserve credit for their majestic performance.

Credit where it’s due. What a come back from Spurs. What a coach Pochettino is. — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) May 8, 2019

The former Arsenal captain wrote:

“Credit where it’s due. What a come back from Spurs. What a coach Pochettino is.”

What's next?

Tottenham will face Everton in their final game of the Premier League season and will take on Liverpool in the final of the Champions League next month.