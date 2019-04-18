×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Champions League: Manchester City 4-3 Tottenham Hotspur (4-4 on aggregate) - 5 talking points

Andrew Rodrigues
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
737   //    18 Apr 2019, 14:14 IST

Spurs knock Pep's men out of the competition
Spurs knock Pep's men out of the competition

Tottenham Hotspur ended Manchester City’s quadruple dreams as they advance in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League courtesy of the away goals rule. Goals, drama, controversy, ecstasy. You name it, this game had everything. The match began in flying fashion with 4 goals in the opening 10 minutes, the fastest four goals in a Champions League match.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring before ever dependable Heung Min Son replied with a brace. Sterling put City ahead on the night in the 20th minute when he applied the final touch to an inch-perfect De Bruyne cross after Bernando Silva had leveled the proceedings with some assistance from the error-prone Hugo Lloris. Sergio Aguero then put City in front of Spurs on aggregate as his powerful hit left Lloris with no chance in goal.

At this point, it looked like one of those nights when Aguero who had missed that decisive penalty in the first tie would seal City’s fate just like he had done on numerous occasions. But more dramatic events were to follow in the aftermath of the goal. In the 73rd minute, substitute Llorente bundled in a corner which appeared to take the slightest of nicks of his elbow( you needed a snickometer to prove that) before deflecting of his hips and ending up in the back of the net. This proved to be the clincher for Spurs as they were ahead again on away goals.

Raheem Sterling then scored in stoppage time that looked like the goal that would send City through, only to be disallowed after Sergio Aguero was found offside in the build up to the goal. City's joy turned to misery as Spurs couldn't believe their luck as they manged to dump the title favorites out of the competition.

Here are 5 talking points from the thrilling, nail-biting encounter from the Etihad stadium:

#5 Goals Galore, Frantic start sets the tone

Goals! Goals! Goals!
Goals! Goals! Goals!

Spurs had a vital one-goal lead coming into the game and had kept a crucial clean sheet at home. All these factors meant Mauricio Pochettino and his troops would have been aware of the importance of an away goal as City had failed to register in Spurs' dazzling new stadium. In the end, that goal played a huge part in their progression.

Sterling continued his rich vein of form when he brilliantly curled the ball past Lloris to give City a flying start to the match. However, Heung-Min Son, who was rested in the game against Huddesfield, indicated his importance to his team and delievered yet again with a brace in the space of two minutes.

First, he capitalized upon a weak clearance by Aymeric Laporte to sidefoot the ball into the net to put Spurs in front on aggregate. For the second goal, Lucas Moura pounced on a sloppy first touch by Laporte again, to win the ball in a dangerous area before playing it to Son whose curling effort put Spurs in the driving seat with a two-goal lead.

Advertisement

But the joy was cut short when Bernado Silva’s effort took a deflection from Danny Rose to roll into the net.

The goal-laden period was completed when Sterling was at the end of a sumptuous, precise cross by De Bruyne. Defensive errors, an ultra-attacking approach due to the away goals factor meant the fans were treated to an exhilarating start to the match. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur Kevin De Bruyne Son Heung-Min
Advertisement
Champions League, Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester City: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Manchester City 4-3 Tottenham Hotspur, 3 reasons why City were knocked out
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Twitter erupts to a crazy first half of Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, 3 key battles that you cannot miss
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City - 5 factors which will influence the tie
RELATED STORY
Twitter trolls Manchester City after their loss to Tottenham  Hotspur
RELATED STORY
Champions League - Tottenham 1-0 Manchester City: 5 Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
City vs Tottenham Preview: Champions League Preview, where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Tottenham Hotspur will lose to Manchester City in the Champions League quarterfinals
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, 5 key players who will decide the game
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us