×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Champions League: Manchester United - Barcelona Combined XI

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Feature
292   //    09 Apr 2019, 23:34 IST

Manchester United vs FC Barcelona- Combined XI
Manchester United vs FC Barcelona- Combined XI

A team with the likes of Phillipe Coutinho, Lionel Messi and Luiz Suarez will come up against a team full of inconsistent players on the pitch of the 'Theater Of Dreams' on Wednesday night.

One of the most dramatic rivalries in the history of football takes its place on the elite night of Champions League quarter-finals as Ole's Manchester United will be looking to show their talents against one of the favourites for the title, FC Barcelona.

Both teams have some decent players. There are the likes of Messi and Suarez in Barca's frontline, while United have the youngsters like Rashford and Pogba. Let's make a combination XI, which will line up in a 4-3-3 formation. Here's how the team should look like:

Combined XI (4-3-3):

Goalkeeper: Marc-André ter Stegen

Marc-André ter Stegen- FC Barcelona
Marc-André ter Stegen- FC Barcelona

There is no doubt at all that David De Gea is one of the best goalkeepers in the World, but this time, it's Ter Stegen, who makes his way to our Combined XI. In some cases, De Gea fails to convince with his goalkeeping skills, where the German fulfils all the requirements we need. Ter Stegen has 13 clean sheets under his name from 31 La Liga matches this season.

Centre-backs: Clément Lenglet and Victor Lindelof

Advertisement
Victor Lindelof- Manchester United
Victor Lindelof- Manchester United

The Swedish sensation, Victor Lindelof has become one of the most integral parts of the Man United defence. Former United boss, Jose Mourinho signed the man from Benfica. Although Lindelof is just 24-year-old, his defensive skills are pretty similar to an experienced campaigner. He makes his way into our combined XI with Barcelona new backbone, Clément Lenglet, who also has been doing superb work for the Catalan side.

Fullbacks: Jordi Alba and Sergio Roberto

Jordi Alba- FC Barcelona
Jordi Alba- FC Barcelona

There is no place for Manchester United candidates as the fullbacks' qualities don't meet our expectations, while we have Jordi Alba and Sergio Roberto as the options for fullbacks. Both fullbacks are well-known for their attacking duties. A team, which have the pair of Jordi-Roberto, is definitely going to give a hard time to their opponents.

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba- Manchester United
Paul Pogba- Manchester United

In the midfield, Sergio Busquets takes his spot over United's defensive midfielder, Nemanja Matic. Ander Herrera is likely to pair up a partnership with his fellow Paul Pogba. Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Both Pogba and Herrera have played a tremendous role at the heart of the midfield, whereas we pick Sergio Busquets as the experienced crusader.

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Luiz Suarez and Marcus Rashford

Lionel Messi- FC Barcelona
Lionel Messi- FC Barcelona

Luiz Suarez leads the frontline with Lionel Messi to the left and youngster Marcus Rashford to the right. Messi has scored 33 goals and provided 12 awaits in La Liga 2018-19. His fellow South American has 20 goals and 6 assists for Barcelona this season. Having scored 10 goals, Rashford is the 3rd highest goalscorer for Man United this season.


Manchester United vs Barcelona- Combined XI
Manchester United vs Barcelona- Combined XI


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Luis Suarez Lionel Messi Ole Gunnar Solskjær Ernesto Valverde Old Trafford Football
Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Football enthusiastic and an avid Premier League spectator Favourite club: Manchester United Favourite player: Kevin De Bruyne -} You can also follow me here and on Twitter. -} You can also DM me on twitter if you have any queries or any suggestions :)
Champions League 2018-19: FC Barcelona vs Manchester United 1st leg - Tactical Preview 
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-2019 - 5 reasons why Manchester United could eliminate Barcelona 
RELATED STORY
Champions League News: 'We can't keep Messi quiet, but Barcelona aren't as good as they were', says Manchester United legend
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Barcelona Preview: UEFA Champions League Match Preview, Where to Watch and more
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: 3 tactics  Manchester United should follow to overcome Barcelona
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 3 Reasons why Manchester United will struggle against Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v Barcelona Predicted Lineups - Champions League 2018/19 Predicted Lineups, Manchester United and Barcelona Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Three reasons Manchester United could stun Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals
RELATED STORY
Champions League news: Messi and Barcelona will punish Manchester United, says Old Trafford hero
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: How Manchester United should lineup against Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Quarter-finals
Today LIV POR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Porto
1' TOT MAN
0 - 0
 Tottenham vs Manchester City
Tomorrow AJA JUV 12:30 AM Ajax vs Juventus
Tomorrow MAN BAR 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Barcelona
17 Apr JUV AJA 12:30 AM Juventus vs Ajax
17 Apr BAR MAN 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Manchester United
18 Apr POR LIV 12:30 AM Porto vs Liverpool
18 Apr MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
European Qualifiers
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us