Champions League: Manchester United - Barcelona Combined XI

Jyotirmoy Halder FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 292 // 09 Apr 2019, 23:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United vs FC Barcelona- Combined XI

A team with the likes of Phillipe Coutinho, Lionel Messi and Luiz Suarez will come up against a team full of inconsistent players on the pitch of the 'Theater Of Dreams' on Wednesday night.

One of the most dramatic rivalries in the history of football takes its place on the elite night of Champions League quarter-finals as Ole's Manchester United will be looking to show their talents against one of the favourites for the title, FC Barcelona.

Both teams have some decent players. There are the likes of Messi and Suarez in Barca's frontline, while United have the youngsters like Rashford and Pogba. Let's make a combination XI, which will line up in a 4-3-3 formation. Here's how the team should look like:

Combined XI (4-3-3):

Goalkeeper: Marc-André ter Stegen

Marc-André ter Stegen- FC Barcelona

There is no doubt at all that David De Gea is one of the best goalkeepers in the World, but this time, it's Ter Stegen, who makes his way to our Combined XI. In some cases, De Gea fails to convince with his goalkeeping skills, where the German fulfils all the requirements we need. Ter Stegen has 13 clean sheets under his name from 31 La Liga matches this season.

Centre-backs: Clément Lenglet and Victor Lindelof

Advertisement

Victor Lindelof- Manchester United

The Swedish sensation, Victor Lindelof has become one of the most integral parts of the Man United defence. Former United boss, Jose Mourinho signed the man from Benfica. Although Lindelof is just 24-year-old, his defensive skills are pretty similar to an experienced campaigner. He makes his way into our combined XI with Barcelona new backbone, Clément Lenglet, who also has been doing superb work for the Catalan side.

Fullbacks: Jordi Alba and Sergio Roberto

Jordi Alba- FC Barcelona

There is no place for Manchester United candidates as the fullbacks' qualities don't meet our expectations, while we have Jordi Alba and Sergio Roberto as the options for fullbacks. Both fullbacks are well-known for their attacking duties. A team, which have the pair of Jordi-Roberto, is definitely going to give a hard time to their opponents.

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba- Manchester United

In the midfield, Sergio Busquets takes his spot over United's defensive midfielder, Nemanja Matic. Ander Herrera is likely to pair up a partnership with his fellow Paul Pogba. Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Both Pogba and Herrera have played a tremendous role at the heart of the midfield, whereas we pick Sergio Busquets as the experienced crusader.

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Luiz Suarez and Marcus Rashford

Lionel Messi- FC Barcelona

Luiz Suarez leads the frontline with Lionel Messi to the left and youngster Marcus Rashford to the right. Messi has scored 33 goals and provided 12 awaits in La Liga 2018-19. His fellow South American has 20 goals and 6 assists for Barcelona this season. Having scored 10 goals, Rashford is the 3rd highest goalscorer for Man United this season.

Manchester United vs Barcelona- Combined XI

Advertisement