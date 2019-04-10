×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Champions League: Manchester United have to play with complete freedom to beat Barcelona

Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
Feature
68   //    10 Apr 2019, 12:15 IST

Manchester United Training Session
Manchester United Training Session

Manchester United host La Liga leaders FC Barcelona at Old Trafford on Wednesday night in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash. This game promises to be one of the biggest matches of the tournament, purely due to the number of stars who on display. If United are supposed to bank on the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and David de Gea, Barcelona have Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and a certain Argentinian named Lionel Messi in their squad.

Barcelona centre-half Gerard Pique will have a homecoming of sorts to the club where he spent his formative years. He made 12 appearances for Manchester United before heading back to the Camp Nou in 2008. Suarez too has memories of playing against United during his time at Liverpool and the Uruguayan striker will be keen to make a mark tonight.

Manchester United shocked all and sundry when they beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 with practically their second-string team at the Parc des Princes in the second leg of their Round of 16 clash, and there is no telling what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men can achieve if they set their minds to it. However, they need to play with complete freedom and express themselves positively if they are to put Barcelona's famed defence consisting of Pique, Alba, Samuel Umtiti and Sergi Roberto to test.

Since Solskjaer arrived at Old Trafford in mid-December, there has been a visible shift in the mood in the United dressing room and that is mainly because of the positivity he has spread. Players like Lukaku, Pogba, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have revelled under his leadership. Manchester United will bank on all of them to put on a good showing and give the Old Trafford faithful something to cheer about.

Although Manchester United lack the firepower that Barcelona possess in their line-up, they can make up for it with heart, guts and application. Defenders Victor Lindelof, Chris Smalling and Luke Shaw have been good all season and one can count on them to keep Messi and company at bay. Solskjaer's air of positivity has rubbed off all around and there is no doubt that tonight, United can press their case vehemently.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Lionel Messi Paul Pogba Ole Gunnar Solskjær Ernesto Valverde Old Trafford Football
Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
National-level cricketer and passionate writer. Talk about football, tennis and of course cricket.
UEFA Champions League 2018-2019 - 5 reasons why Manchester United could eliminate Barcelona 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Barcelona Preview: UEFA Champions League Match Preview, Where to Watch and more
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v Barcelona Predicted Lineups - Champions League 2018/19 Predicted Lineups, Manchester United and Barcelona Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Three reasons Manchester United could stun Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Manchester United - Barcelona Combined XI
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 'We have to be careful' -Coutinho names danger men ahead of Manchester United-Barcelona clash
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United could defeat Barcelona in the Champions League quarterfinals
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as Manchester United draw Barcelona in the Champions League quarterfinals
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: How Manchester United should lineup against Barcelona
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 5 players who need to be at their best if Manchester United are to beat Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Quarter-finals
FT LIV POR
2 - 0
 Liverpool vs Porto
FT TOT MAN
1 - 0
 Tottenham vs Manchester City
Tomorrow AJA JUV 12:30 AM Ajax vs Juventus
Tomorrow MAN BAR 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Barcelona
17 Apr JUV AJA 12:30 AM Juventus vs Ajax
17 Apr BAR MAN 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Manchester United
18 Apr POR LIV 12:30 AM Porto vs Liverpool
18 Apr MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
European Qualifiers
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us