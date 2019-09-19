Champions League matchday 1 roundup: Bayern and City cruise, Barcelona and Tottenham struggle, Liverpool and Real flop

Defending champions Liverpool fell to a 0-2 defeat at Napoli

The 28th season of the UEFA Champions League got underway this week, with matchday-1 fixtures featuring all 32 teams.

There were 10 wins, 6 draws (2 goalless games), 41 goals and two-hat-tricks. Salzburg's 6-2 win over Genk was the highest-scoring game.

Here's how the teams fared on the first matchday.

Group A

Di Maria was at the 'double' against former club Real Madrid

Record 13-time winners Real Madrid suffered a 0-3 humbling at Paris St. Germain, in a game where former Madridista Angel Di Maria scored a brace. This was Real's worst Champions League defeat under Zinedine Zidane.

In the other group game, Club Brugge and Galatasaray played out a goalless draw in Belgium, which consigns Real to the bottom spot in the group.

Group B

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski scored his ninth goal in seven games, and 55th in the Champions League, in Bayern's 3-0 home win over visiting Crvena Zvezda. One of seven players to score 50 goals in the competition, Lewandowski is now one goal behind fifth-placed Dutchman Ruud van Nistelrooy on the all-time list which is headed by Cristiano Ronaldo (126).

In the other group game, last season's runners-up Tottenham Hotspur squandered a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw at Greek side Olympiacos.

Group C

Mislav Orsic

Croatian midfielder Mislav Orsic became the 92nd different player to score a Champions League hat-trick as Dinamo Zagreb overwhelmed tournament debutantes Atalanta 4-0 in Zagreb.

In the process, Dinamo became the first Croatian club to register a hat-trick in the Champions League, and Orsic became the eighth debutant to score three goals in a game.

With the win, Dinamo moved to the top of the table on goal difference, following Manchester City's 3-0 win at Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk.

Group D

Héctor Herrera

Juan Cuadrado scored a fabulous left-footer into the top corner and Blaise Matuidi doubled Juventus' lead midway through the second half. But late goals from Stefan Savić and Héctor Herrera forced a share of the spoils for Atlético Madrid in an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

In the other group game, Lokomotiv Moscow won 2-1 at Bayer Leverkusen to move to the top of the table.

Group E

Erling Braut Håland

19-year-old Norwegian Erling Braut Håland scored three goals in Red Bull Salzburg's thumping 6-2 home win over Belgian side Genk. In the process, Håland became the third-youngest player to score a Champions League hat-trick.

Salzburg, the 46th different club and the first from Austria to register a hat-trick in the competition, moved to the top of the table following Napoli's 2-0 home win over defending champions Liverpool. It was the Anfield club's second reverse against the Serie A side in as many visits to Italy.

Group F

Nicolò Barella

Substitute Nicolò Barella scored an injury-time equalizer as 2010 champions Internazionale were held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Czech side Slavia Praha in Milan.

In the other group game, the first-ever meeting in the competition between Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona ended in a goalless stalemate after Marco Reus saw a penalty saved by his compatriot Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Ansu Fati of Barcelona became the fifth 16-year-old to feature in the competition.

Group G

Timo Werner's brace earned Leipzig a 2-1 win at Benfica

Timo Werner scored his first Champions League brace as Leipzig won 2-1 at Benfica. It was Leipzig's third match win in seven games in the competition.

In the other group game, Lyon drew 1-1 with Zenit St. Petersburg, which puts Leipzig top of the group after matchday 1.

Group H

Ajax Amsterdam

Ajax, in their first European fixture since the high-profile departures of Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong, beat Lille OSC 3-0 in Amsterdam.

In the other group game, Valencia won by a solitary goal at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea, which featured a missed penalty in the second-half from Ross Barkley for the hosts.