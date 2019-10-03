Champions League News: Antonio Conte slams referee following Inter Milan's loss to Barcelona

FC Barcelona v FC Internazionale: Group F - UEFA Champions League

What's the story?

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte has blasted referee Damir Skomina for the lack of respect shown to his players.

The former Juventus and Chelsea manager had several exchanges with the referee during the match and was also given a yellow card for dissent.

In case you didn't know...

In an exciting match at the Camp Nou yesterday, Barcelona came from behind to defeat Inter Milan by 2-1 and go level on points with Borussia Dortmund in Group F of the Champions League.

The Nerazzurri took an early lead through Lautaro Martinez in the second minute, before a second-half brace from Luis Suarez helped the hosts to their first UCL victory of the season.

The heart of the matter

Following the disappointing defeat, Conte slammed referee Skomina, indicating clear frustration over the lack of respect shown to his players. He asserted:

"It says respect on the referee’s shirt, so I told them that it ought to be reciprocal, that they should show respect for those who come here to play football."

Conte further expressed his emotions, adding:

"I feel quite bitter. It pains to say it, but I saw some incidents that were directed in a certain way. There were many things I didn't like about the refereeing, right from the start.

It is an international referee, one with a lot of experience who was in charge of the last Champions League final, so this isn't someone who ought to be influenced by the atmosphere of Camp Nou."

The manager also got himself booked in the 82nd minute after several arguments with the referee.

What's next?

Antonio Conte will hope to dust off the defeat against Blaugrana, as a top of the table clash against Juventus lies in wait on Sunday, at San Siro.