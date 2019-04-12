×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Champions League news: Barcelona are three times more likely to lift the trophy than Juventus

Debjit Ghoshal
ANALYST
News
12 Apr 2019, 16:22 IST

Ajax v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg
Ajax v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg


What is the story?

A recently released odds about the favourites to win this season's Champions League has indicated that Barcelona’s chances are three times better than Juventus' after the first leg of the quarter-final encounters.

However, last season's runners-up Liverpool have the highest odds to go on and lift the famous trophy in June.

In case you didn’t know….

Barcelona are very much on track to qualify to the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in three years, following their crucial 1-0 win at against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night. Although the tie is not over by any stretch of the imagination, it's difficult to bet against the Catalan giants, considering their stupendous home form.

Meanwhile, Juventus and Ajax played out a highly competitive 1-1 draw in Amsterdam. David Neres of Ajax cancelled out Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning header to give the Dutch giants hope of once again rewriting the history books as they already did against Real Madrid in the Round of 16.

If Barcelona can overcome the threats of the Red Devils in the return leg, then there is a high possibility of them meeting Liverpool in the semi-finals; the Reds beat Porto 2-0 at Anfield on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Juventus will face the tough task of eliminating the high-flying Ajax team next week, and if Ronaldo and company produce another magical night in Turin, then the Italian champions will play either Tottenham or Manchester City in the semi-finals. Spurs edged out Manchester City 1-0 at their new stadium on Tuesday.

The heart of the matter…

According to data compiled by FiveThirtyEight’s Soccer Power Index, Barcelona are sitting in the second position with 27% odds, while Juventus are fourth with just 9% chance of lifting the Champions League this season.

Liverpool are summiting the table with 29%, while Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have a 21% chance of winning the Champions League, despite their first leg defeat against Tottenham.

Advertisement

On the other hand, both Manchester United and Porto have less than 1% chance of winning the continental tournament in June, while Ajax are sixth with a 5% chance.

The data is based on various footballing stats which includes every team’s offensive and defensive ability along with the recent forms.

What’s Next?

We have to wait for a little less than 2 months to find out who will eventually lift the most prestigious trophy in Europe.

However, the return legs of the quarter-final are scheduled on 16th and 17th of April.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi La Liga Teams Premier League Teams Serie A Teams
Debjit Ghoshal
ANALYST
"Football is freedom" ~Bob Marley
UEFA Champions League News: Supercomputer predicts Juventus to beat Barcelona in the final
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Juventus may not win the Champions League this season 
RELATED STORY
Champions League: A low-down of the quarter-final fixtures
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League news: We can expect Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi going head-to-head in the final this year - Alan Shearer
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 4 favourites to lift the Ballon d'Or: April 2019
RELATED STORY
4 Clubs who can stop Barcelona from winning the Champions League this season
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Top 5 contenders for the Golden Boot
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi in the Champions League and international tournaments
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Ending the Ronaldo vs Messi Debate - 4 Reasons why Ronaldo is the better player
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: One Champions League record that Lionel Messi still holds ahead of the Portuguese superstar
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Quarter-finals
FT LIV POR
2 - 0
 Liverpool vs Porto
FT TOT MAN
1 - 0
 Tottenham vs Manchester City
FT AJA JUV
1 - 1
 Ajax vs Juventus
FT MAN BAR
0 - 1
 Manchester United vs Barcelona
17 Apr JUV AJA 12:30 AM Juventus vs Ajax
17 Apr BAR MAN 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Manchester United
18 Apr POR LIV 12:30 AM Porto vs Liverpool
18 Apr MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
European Qualifiers
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us