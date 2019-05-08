Champions League news: Jose Mourinho compares Barcelona to an Under-14 team

Gunjan Kochrekar FOLLOW ANALYST News 803 // 08 May 2019, 13:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

What's the news?

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has slammed FC Barcelona's mentality after last night's 4-0 debacle at Anfield, with the Portuguese comparing them to an Under-14 team.

In case you didn't know..

Liverpool completed a comeback or as they say in Spanish, a remotanda against FC Barcelona last night by beating the Spanish champions 4-0, with Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum scoring a brace apiece.

Barcelona were 3-0 up in the tie, following their win at the Camp Nou in the first leg of their semi-final tie last week. The Catalan giants were the firm favourites to reach the final as it was always an improbable for Liverpool to overturn a 3-0 deficit. But that's exactly what Jurgen Klopp's side did last night.

Liverpool dominated the game throughout the course of the match and deservedly won 4-0 and reached their second successive Champions League final.

The heart of the matter

Mourinho, who is a part of beIN Sports' punditry team, did not spare Barcelona in his post match comments and analysis as he slammed their mentality, especially in the manner in which they switched off right before conceding the fourth goal.

"If you see that goal in an Under-14 or an Under-15 match you would say, 'the kids are sleeping, the kids have no mentality to play football, the kids have to learn the basics of the game. But we are speaking about the best players in the world and to concede that goal really shows you a state of mind."

He further added,

"At half-time I said if Liverpool score a second goal the atmosphere will be really difficult to cope with and the atmosphere was really difficult to cope with. But Barcelona have some of the best players in the world. It's their natural habitat to play at that level, it's their natural habitat to play Barcelona [versus] Real Madrid, Champions League final, Champions League semi-final every season."

Mourinho had earlier called Lionel Messi, a living God, after his performance in Barcelona's first leg victory at the Camp Nou last week, with the Argentine scoring two fantastic goals in the thumping 3-0 win.

Advertisement

What's next?

Liverpool make it to their second Champions League final in a row, having lost to Real Madrid in the all-important game last year. Coincidentally, this season's final takes place in Madrid and Liverpool's chances of winning the trophy is better than ever.

Meanwhile, Ajax host Tottenham Hotspur tonight in Amsterdam in their semi-final second leg contest. Ajax currently hold a crucial 1-0 away goal advantage against Spurs, but last night has proven that anything can happen in football.