Champions League news: "Our defence looked like schoolboys against Liverpool", says Barcelona star Luis Suarez

Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

What's the story?

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez has slammed his side's defence during the second leg of their Champions League semi-final fixture at Anfield last night, stating that Liverpool made the defenders look like schoolboys.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool beat Barcelona 4-0 at home, with Divock Origi scoring a historic winner from a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner that took the Catalan giants by surprise.

The Reds miraculously overtook their three-goal deficit with an Origi opener and a two-minute brace from Georginio Wijnaldum.

The defeat marks the second consecutive time Barcelona collapsed in the Champions League, thereby putting Ernesto Valverde's future at the Camp Nou in doubt.

On the other hand, Liverpool reached their second Champions League final in a row, following their emphatic win over the Spanish giants.

The heart of the matter

After the game, Suarez defended the Barcelona manager by saying,

"We are the ones that played the game. The boss used the same tactics as in the first leg and he tried to do the same thing here. You have to say sorry for the attitude and the things that everyone saw today.

"We have to do a lot of self-criticism because this is the second time that the same thing has happened to us. We cannot commit the same mistake two years in a row. There are many things we need to consider and think about."

But the Uruguayan ripped into his side's defensive mistakes, particularly for the match-winner,

"We have to be ready for all the criticism that is going to rain down on us now. We are very sad, we are in a lot of pain. For their fourth goal we looked like schoolboys."

What's next?

Barcelona, who have already won La Liga, now only have the Copa del Rey to look forward to this season, with the Catalan giants set to face Valencia in the final later this month. Meanwhile, Liverpool will face either Ajax or Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final.