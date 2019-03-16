Champions League watch: Top scorers so far this season

The Unstoppable Goal Scorers

The Champions League 2018-19 has entered into the quarter-finals after a sparkling round of 16 as the world saw plenty of turnarounds and upsets with the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich knocked out of the tournament.

Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham, Porto, Ajax and Manchester United are still on the road to Madrid searching for glory.

The draws are out and will be played on 9/10 April (First Leg) and 16/17 April (Second Leg):

Manchester United vs Barcelona

Ajax vs Juventus

Liverpool vs Porto

Tottenham vs Manchester City

This article features the top scorers of Champions League this season and the possible top-scorer at the end of the season.

Champions League 2018-19 Top Scorers

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski currently lead the charts with eight goals. As Bayern Munich are out of the competition, Lewandowski won't be able to add any more goals to his tally this season.

Lionel Messi has not played each and every match so far because of his injury and has a remarkable record of scoring a goal in every 60 minutes. He has also assisted 3 goals and is surely unstoppable.

They are followed by Edin Dzeko, Neymar, Andrej Kramaric, Dusan Tadic, Paulo Dybala, Harry Kane and Moussa Marega on five, while the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gabriel Jesus, Antoine Griezmann, Mauro Icardi, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe and Raphael Guerreiro sit on four successful strikes.

PLAYERS TEAMS GOALS(ASSISTS)

#1 Lionel Messi Barcelona 8(3)

#1 Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 8(0)

#2 Dusan Tadic Ajax 6(3)

#2 Moussa Marega FC Porto 6(2)

#3 Edin Dzeko Roma 5(3)

#3 Neymar PSG 5(2)

#3 Andrej Kramaric Hoffenheim 5(1)

#3 Harry Kane Tottenham 5(1)

#3 Sergio Agüero Manchester City 5(0)

#3 Paulo Dybala Juventus 5(0)

#4 Kylian Mbappé PSG 4(5)

#4 Leroy Sané Manchester City 4(4)

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus 4(2)

#4 Karim Benzema Real Madrid 4(2)

#4 Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid 4(2)

#4 Raphael Guerreiro Borrusia Dortmund 4(0)

#4 Gabriel Jesus Manchester City 4(0)

#4 Mauro Icardi Inter Milan 4(0)

Ronaldo finished on the top last season with 15 goals in 11 appearances and with a recent comeback hattrick against Atletico Madrid, he is back to form and will surely give competition to the unstoppable Messi. Aguero will also give a tough competition to both of them as Manchester City are favourites to win the Champions League this season and they score a lots of goals.

Who will be the top scorer this year?

