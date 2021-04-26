Champions League is the priority but Real Madrid must be concerned about faltering La Liga hopes

Real Madrid remain unbeaten in 17 matches, with their last taste of defeat coming in late January. Los Blancos, however, have been been limping in recent weeks.

Impressive wins against Barcelona and Liverpool have quickly been diluted by disappointing stalemates against Getafe and Real Betis in La Liga.

Having done well to fight their way back into contention for La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, it is gradually looking like Real Madrid are beginning to self-destruct.

Zinedine Zidane’s side was held to a goalless draw by Real Betis on Saturday in a game that could have dire consequences for their bid to retain the league.

Blancos drop points against Betis

Real Madrid have been hampered by injuries throughout the season but were given a slight boost following the return of some key first-team players.

Dani Carvajal and Raphael Varane returned to the starting line-up against Betis, while Eden Hazard came on to play the last 13 minutes after recovering from a muscle injury.

However, the Blancos still struggled to break down their opponents. Just like a week ago when they labored to a 0-0 draw against Getafe, Real Madrid once again put up a flat performance.

They made very little inroads upfront and ended the game with just four shots on target. Zidane's side dropped yet another two points in a game that should have been an easy win.

👔💬 Zidane: "We lost two points tonight, that’s clear. We were very good in defence, but it’s true that we struggled in attack. We had a tough time getting into the match. We were missing something tonight, we weren’t as sharp up front."#RealMadridRealBetis pic.twitter.com/EptzgluwJU — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) April 24, 2021

Real Madrid’s La Liga hopes wither

Zidane’s team selection in the past week makes it evident that his focus is on winning the Champions League, where Chelsea await in the semi-final.

Real Madrid will face the Blues in the first-leg at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium on Tuesday, but their divided concentration is hurting their chances of winning La Liga.

"I don't think so. It's true that there are two points lost today but I don't think so,” Zidane said, as quoted by Goal, when asked if Real Madrid hopes of winning the league was over.

“I think we have to continue, we've tried, we've missed something offensively, with the ball, but I don't think the league is decided.”

The Champions League may be the priority but Real Madrid must now be concerned about their faltering La Liga hopes, having won just one of their last three league games.