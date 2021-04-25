Real Madrid 0-0 Real Betis: 5 talking points as Los Blancos lose more ground in title race | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid were held to a frustrating goalless draw by Real Betis in La Liga, suffering another setback in their title defense.

Los Blancos struggled to break down a well-drilled Beticos outfit and slumped to a second stalemate in three games.

Manuel Pellegrini's side could've even won the game outright, as they managed to open up the holders in the second-half and create some fantastic chances, but were let down by some poor finishing and goalkeeping heroics from Thibaut Courtois.

✅ 17/18 — 0-1

✅ 18/19 — 0-2

🤝 19/20 — 0-0

🤝 20/21 — 0-0



💚🔐 𝗙𝗼𝘂𝗿 games unbeaten, 𝗳𝗼𝘂𝗿 clean sheets for @RealBetis_en away to Real Madrid!#RealMadridRealBetis pic.twitter.com/a0JthhGbcG — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) April 24, 2021

The draw leaves Real Madrid two points off leaders Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand over them, while Barcelona will also be looking to climb above them with two extra games still to play.

Here are the major talking points from Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium:

#1 Real Madrid struggle to break down resolute Betis

Real Betis managed to keep Madrid at bay for the fourth consecutive season

Real Madrid enjoyed cutting a swathe through Barcelona, Liverpool and Cadiz in recent games. Against each of those sides, they were given plenty of space to work into and made their possession advantage count. But there was no such luxury tonight.

Advertisement

Despite having 58% of the ball, Los Blancos appeared clueless for much of the game. It was yet another example of them struggling to beat sides which employ a low block, while their full-backs couldn't offer an outlet from the wings either.

#2 Real Betis left to rue their wastefulness

Betis had the chances to win the game but squandered every single one of them

Real Betis are a menacing outfit and gave Real Madrid a taste of the same by carving out some good opportunities in the match, especially on the breaks. However, the side was let down by some poor finishing.

📸 - Another good chance for Real Betis, but no goal. pic.twitter.com/QvwnrMTASI — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) April 24, 2021

Advertisement

In the second-half, particularly, Los Verdiblancos could've easily gone 2-0 up by the final quarter, but Guido Rodriguez fired his effort straight at Courtois despite getting a clear sight at goal, while the Belgian then denied Borja Iglesias one-on-one.

While the Seville outfit deserve credit for an inspired performance in the defense, their finishing left a lot to be desired.

1 / 2 NEXT