Champions League: Raheem Sterling reacts to former club Liverpool's comeback against Barcelona

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
560   //    10 May 2019, 13:05 IST

Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier League
Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier League

What's the story?

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has responded to Liverpool's spectacular comeback against Barcelona in the Champions League, stating that he was buzzing to see his former club do so well in Europe.

In case you didn't know

Liverpool delivered one of the best nights in Champions League history by over-turning their three-goal deficit against the Catalan giants on Tuesday and made the achievement even more memorable by doing it at Anfield.

Barcelona blew their chance at European glory yet again and were simply bested by the Reds who won 4-3 on aggregate, despite the absence of key goal-scorers like Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Jurgen Klopp's men are also in the midst of an intense title race in the Premier League, where they have the chance to win on Sunday, should Manchester City slip up against Brighton.

The heart of the matter

After picking up the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year award on Thursday, Sterling admitted that he was happy to see Liverpool win at Anfield saying (via Metro UK), "I was really happy for Liverpool, I was buzzing. People might not believe me but it’s true. Seeing some of the boys like Hendo and Trent in the final makes me happy, I’m really happy for them."

Speaking of City's title-deciding clash against Brighton on Sunday, the forward added, "We know how big an occasion it is. But I’d much rather be on our side, to know if we win the game it’s ours."

"It will be a tough day, that’s for sure. We know Brighton won’t just sit there and let us score goals. They’re safe and it is going to be a really tough day, to be honest with you, but it is one I am really looking forward to."


What's next?

While Manchester City face Brighton on Sunday, Liverpool will host the Wolverhampton Wanderers.

UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City Raheem Sterling
Sterling 'buzzing' for Liverpool after Champions League comeback
