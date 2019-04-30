Champions League: Ranking 5 Liverpool players who would be decisive against Barcelona

Virgil van Dijk in action for Liverpool

Liverpool will arguably have their biggest test of the season when they travel to Camp Nou to play against Barcelona. The Catalans have been crowned LaLiga champions recently and they have also gone smoothly at the Champions League so far.

It is no secret that Barcelona are the favourites to win this tie. The Catalans are still unbeaten at this season's Champions League and would look to attack Liverpool relentlessly to gain a goal advantage as soon as possible.

Everybody knows how scary Barcelona are at the Camp Nou but, Liverpool are also a team to beat this season. If Barcelona have megastars such as Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, the Reds also have equally exciting stars who would help them a lot to keep the Catalans at bay and to salvage the precious away goal at Camp Nou.

#5 Sadio Mane

Liverpool FC v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

The Senegalese superstar has been on fire and is in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot this season. He has also been equally good at the Champions League by scoring 4 goals from 10 appearances at the competition.

He was the key for Liverpool to go far in the Champions League last season. The 27-year-old's tremendous pace, energy, and finishing capabilities would cause havoc at Barcelona's defense. He is a major counter-attack threat who could leave Barcelona with substantial damage if the Catalans are not cautious enough with their attacks.

Ernesto Valverde has had quite a hard time to find a reliable right back so far. Hence, Mane should be able to expose Barca's questionable right flank to secure a vital away goal for Liverpool. However, Mane is pretty much a straightforward winger who rarely creates an assist for his teammate. Hence, Mo Salah could be a more crucial player for the Reds.

