Champions League Round of 16: Ronaldo confesses to missing the people of Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo at a Juventus press conference

What's the story?

Cristiano Ronaldo made the switch from Real Madrid C.F to Juventus in the summer and has been at the centre of attention ever since. The Portuguese stunned the world when he decided to leave the Spanish giants after he had an apparent fallout with the Real Madrid President Florentino Perez, but in his latest interview he looked back upon his time at Madrid and said he misses it.

Cristiano is right now solely focused on the second leg in round-of-16 in the Champions League where they host Atletico Madrid at the Allianz Stadium in Turin but in his last interview before the game he opened up about his feelings for his previous club.

In case you did not know..

Cristiano Ronaldo won 4 Champions Leagues and Balon d'Or awards playing for Real Madrid and it is not surprising that he misses the nine years he spent with the best set of players in the world in Spain.

The star forward left for the Italian league, Serie A as he claimed he was looking for a new challenge in his career after having conquered everything in Spain and now aims at conquering everything with the Turin based club

The heart of the matter

Ronaldo stated in an interview with Marca, "It's the city that has marked my life forever from a professional and emotional point of view. I developed an important part of my career there and it was there that I founded my family. I miss the people of Madrid."

The Juventus star made it evident that he will always treasure his time at the Spanish capital at an event where he announced his new business venture.

What's next?

Coincidentally the statements came on the same day Zinedine Zidane marked his comeback at the Bernabeu after a short span of ten months away from the club. It is quite evident that Real Madrid look directionless without Zidane and Ronaldo and the recent results are a witness to this. Although Zidane was a huge admirer of Ronaldo, it seems highly improbable with all the factors coming into play that the Portuguese will also make his way back to Madrid.

