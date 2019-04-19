Champions League: Ter Stegen's sporting gesture towards De Gea gains widespread admiration on social media

Nidhun Thankachan FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 627 // 19 Apr 2019, 04:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ter Stegan had sympathy for fellow goalkeeper David De Gea

What's the story?

Manchester United were humbled and handed a footballing lesson by Barcelona in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final with Lionel Messi scoring a scintillating brace to ensure the Spanish champions progressed 4-0 on aggregate. As reported by Tribuna, fans on both sides are raving over Barcelona keeper Marc Andre Ter Stegen's sporting gesture of not celebrating Messi's second goal as he felt sorry for the Red Devils shot-stopper David de Gea, whose mistake resulted in the goal.

In case you didn't know...

Lionel Messi was in imperious form on Tuesday night, scoring a sensational brace to take Barcelona through to the UEFA Champions League semi-final. His second goal, however, will be remembered for the fact that David de Gea let the fierce shot from the Argentine wizard, slip under his body and into the goal.

The heart of the matter

Having seen de Gea's mistake from the opposite goal, Ter Stegen did not celebrate the goal. He was quoted post0match saying that.

""It cost me to celebrate because De Gea and I share the same job," said ter Stegen, after the game. "I told him that nothing happens, that we are all human and that it can also happen to me."

A video clip is making the rounds on social media, shared by ESPN journalist Martin Ainstein, which shows that the German didn't celebrate Messi's second goal, in solidarity with his goalkeeping counterpart. The Barcelona custodian also tried to console Spanish No.1 De Gea after the game and remarked that same thing could have happened to him.

Es más, no lo festejó. Aqui la prueba. pic.twitter.com/aeU2o8LvWu — Martín Ainstein (@martinainstein) April 18, 2019

What's next?

Barcelona faces Liverpool over two legs in the Champions League semifinals. In the other match, Tottenham Hotspur will face Dutch side AFC Ajax for a place in the final.

Barcelona sits at the top of the La Liga table, with a nine-point lead over closest rivals Atletico Madrid with just six games to go. They face Real Sociedad at home this Sunday.