Champions League: Top 10 players in Europe this season

FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

With the 2018-19 football season already having entered the final stage of the season, clubs are ready to offload the dead wood in their sides and offer new contracts to the worthy ones. It has been a great football year until now, especially in the Champions League, with some incredible moments to witness for the fans. Ranging from Juventus' failure to get past Ajax to Leo Messi running riots against Man United at the Nou Camp, the season has been filled with drama and passion, yet again thrilling it's viewers to bits.

This season, till now, has had it all, and it wasn't much difficult for me to create this article, with some players performing extremely well, considering their form, consistency, and confidence. Ajax's burst in form in the UCL as well as in the league have caught out the attention of the biggest clubs in Europe, with nearly 3 players from Ajax making it into my list of the top 10 best players in the UCL.

European games are a feast for the eyes and the players who perform well in European nights earn themselves a huge amount of fame and respect. Undoubtedly, this season has been nothing less than extraordinary.

So, without further ado, let's get straight into the topic.

#10 Gerard Pique (FC Barcelona)

FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

Gerard Pique has been the centre of criticism for quite a few seasons now, but the Spanish defender has beaten each and every critic of his with the mouth-watering performances displayed for Barcelona this season.

Alongside Lenglet, Barcelona's defence has transformed into one of the best across Europe, and that is exactly where Ernesto Valverde has outperformed all the former Barcelona coaches. Barca's robust defensive displays against Lyon, Man United, Tottenham and several other teams were led by an in-form and reliable Gerard Pique.

The centre-back anchored a defence that secured a 1-0 first leg win last week against Man United, which left the home side without a shot on goal in a game at Old Trafford for the first time since 2005.

Pique's ball playing ability has never been a matter of concern, as he perfectly suits the Barcelona style. However, he has been incredibly consistent this season compared to his last ones, often producing a 10/10 performance in both domestic as well as European competitions.

#9 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

Porto v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are the luckiest wingers in the world because you do not get a chance that often to play with such an unselfish striker like Roberto Firmino. Despite being a striker on paper, Firmino has to be the most creative forward in England right now.

Firmino is not special for the goals he scores, but the way he creates goals for others. The Brazilian had a brilliant 2017-18 season, both domestically as well as in Europe, as he scored 11 goals in 15 appearances in the Champions League.

This season, though Roberto Firmino has been a bit silent in terms of scoring and assisting, his work rate, defensive abilities and link up play is as impressive as ever. Firmino has bagged four goals and an assist this term in UCL, and his side are set to take on the might of Barcelona, as they look to make a second successive final in this competition.

