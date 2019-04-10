×
Champions League: Tottenham 1-0 Manchester City - 4 reasons Tottenham defeated Manchester City 

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
622   //    10 Apr 2019, 05:43 IST

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg
Manchester City and Totttenham clashed in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal fixture, with Spurs drawing first blood courtesy a 1-0 win ahead of their second leg away trip to The Etihad in a week's time.

The Citizens are still in the hunt to become the first ever English club to win a quadruple and entered the game as favourites owing to their superior firepower. However, the Londoners had other plans and would go into the second leg with renewed optimism, while City's lack of an away goal means they would have to be at their optimum if they are to progress.

This was the first of three consecutive clashes between both sides, as they would meet over the weekend in the Premier League before playing the crunch second leg of their UCL clash.

This loss would come as a heavy blow to City who had been unbeaten for 23 matches in all competitions since January. In this piece, we shall be taking a look at four reasons why Tottenham defeated them in the Champions League.

#4 Absence of creativity in midfield

Manchester City lacked a spark in midfield without de Bruyne
Manchester City are arguably the most creative side in all of Europe, possessing numerous world class players in the middle of the park, which ensures that creativity is rarely a problem for the Mancunians.

Under Guardiola, the Premier League side have taken their game to even higher levels, with their style of play prioritizing playing through the middle such that chances are always at a plentiful in every match.

However, in the game against Tottenham, Guardiola started without Bernardo Silva who was rested, while Kevin de Bruyne, who has been plagued by numerous injuries throughout the season, was only fit enough for the bench.

These two players are among the most creative in Manchester City, and even though the club has more than adequate replacements, nobody else quite offers what the duo can do This lack of creativity was evident in City's play on the night, as they struggled to impose themselves on the match, and were a far cry from the standards they've set to over the years.

In total, City had 57% of the ball, but this possession did not amount to much, as they rarely troubled Hugo Lloris in goal, fashioning just two shots on target in 90 minutes, one of which was a missed penalty.

Manchester City have made a name for themselves as masters of creativity, but on the night against Tottenham, they were painfully deficient in fashioning chances and this proved fatal in the defeat, leaving them with a mountain to climb in the second leg.







Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Elvis is an avid football fan, who has followed the sport dedicatedly for over 15 years. His passion lies with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, while his all-time favorite player is Raul Gonzalez. He watches all football matches, but has a bias for international football. He understands that the end justifies the means in football, and results are all that matters, but prefers the results being gotten in an aesthetic manner. His writing reflects the way he lives his life, open-ended, with room for differing opinions. Other pastimes include reading and exploring the world. If you have a passion for the game like he does, connect with him across all platforms and share views.
