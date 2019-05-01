×
Champions League; Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Ajax: 5 talking points and tactical analysis

Andrew Rodrigues
ANALYST
Feature
109   //    01 May 2019, 17:48 IST

Captain fantastic- Matthijs de Ligt
Captain fantastic- Matthijs de
Ligt

Ajax secured a vital away win against Tottenham Hotspur as a first-half strike by Donny Van De Beek was enough to edge past the uninspiring home side. This was yet another impressive away showing by the young Dutch side that has already slain beasts and title favorites in Real Madrid and Juventus at their fortress. So this win will come as no surprise to spectators who have taken heart to this highly talented and fearless Ajax that play football preached by the revolutionary Johann Cruyff.

After ties against two heavyweights in which they pretty much entered as the underdog team and weren’t given much a chance, the expectations were much higher this time around and it was interesting to see how they coped with such pressure. Meanwhile, this was Spurs first Champions League semi-final since it was rebranded after edging past Manchester City in that enthralling encounter and the injury-ridden side looked second best after a grueling fixture schedule, as well as injuries to important players, forced Mauricio Pochettino's hand in fielding a patched-up side.

Here are the talking points and tactical analysis from the lively encounter between Ajax and Tottenham Hotspurs.

#5 Vibrant Ajax seize early control

Lively Ajax cause havoc
Lively Ajax cause havoc

Ajax lined up in their traditional 4-3-3 formation with Dusan Tadic as the number nine with Hakim Ziyech and David Neres flanking him on either side. Donny Van de Beek,Frenkie De Jong, and Lasse Schone completed the midfield triumvirate. One of the most important principles of the “Ajax” style is to maintain possession and build up from the back with the goalkeeper as the first attacker and the striker as the first line of defense.

Yesterday was a classic manifestation of his philosophy as this Erik ten Hag’s side schooled their English opposition and did not give them a sniff of the ball.

They were rewarded for their efforts in the fifteenth minute when Van De Beek broke the offside trap and finished coolly past Hugo Lloris. Spurs had no answer to this relentless, quick and nippy football by the visitors and were busy chasing shadows for much of the first half. 

