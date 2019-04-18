×
Champions League: Twitter erupts to a crazy first half of Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Gunjan Kochrekar
ANALYST
News
25   //    18 Apr 2019, 01:40 IST

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

It has been goals galore at the Etihad in the all English Champions League Quarter-final between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur. Manchester City lead 3-2 at half time against their familiar English foes.

Sterling opened the scoring in the 4th minute to make City's intentions pretty clear with a perfect finish in the right bottom corner of Hugo Lloris' goal. The move was assisted by Belgian Kevin de Bruyne.

Tottenham replied just a couple of moments later when Heung-Min Son latched on to a loose ball and shot from eight yards, which the Manchester City keeper Ederson got his leg to, but the ball still went through him into the net to make it 1-1.

The Etihad went silent when Spurs took the lead unexpectedly on a counter-attack in the 11th minute. Christian Eriksen was the key player of the Tottenham move, when he slid the ball to an unmarked Son on the left wing and the South Korean produced one of his best goals of his career with a sweet strike to the top right corner.

Exactly one minute later, City equalised to make it 2-2 when Sergio Aguero made a run towards the Tottenham defense just to find Bernardo Silva open on the right wing, and the Portuguese made no mistake as he struck the ball towards the goal, and luckily it was deflected in by Danny Rose.

While every fan inside the Etihad was just about to finish their next breath, City made it 3-2 in the 21st minute when Kevin de Bruyne found Sterling at the back post after a cross from the right wing, just for the Englishman to finish in his trademark style past Hugo Lloris.

Overall, it has been a sumptuous first half at the Etihad and definitely it is an open game from both the sides as they look to clinch a spot in the Champions League semi-final.

Twitter erupted on this 5-goal first half thriller. Take a look at some of the top tweets from the game:

It feels nothing short of a FIFA game.

Definitely the match is not worth missing.

Coincidentally all scorers in the first half have names starting with a 'S'..

Some more notable tweets:

