×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Champions League: Twitter reacts as Chris Smalling leaves Lionel Messi with a bloody nose

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
Humor
871   //    11 Apr 2019, 03:02 IST

Manchester United v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg
Manchester United v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

Barcelona will return home happy after their away win against Manchester United at Old Trafford, which was their first ever victory in that stadium. An own goal from Luke Shaw made the difference, although the gaol was due to the combined efforts of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez. Once the Catalan giants took the lead, both teams were unable to add to the goal tally.

The game itself did not go at all like it was anticipated. Both teams failed to dominate the game with both sides only creating half chances.

Manchester United replied strongly after going a goal down with a lot of pressing and resistance but their passing and movement in the final third passing and movements let them down. Ernesto Valverde and his side were extra cautious and did not want to let go of the lead they had.

Defeating Barcelona in the Nou Camp is going to be an herculean task but the Red Devils will take great heart from the fact that they already overturned a two goal deficit to beat Paris Saint-Germain in their own home under the tutelage of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. It will be a mammoth task in a week's time and United can't afford to be as scrappy in the final third as they were today.

Lionel Messi was obviously the centre of attention in the match, considering the Barcelona talisman is having another historic season but the Argentine had a night to forget in front of goal.

But when Chris Smalling's shoulders clashed with Messi's face, it resulted in a bloody nose for the Argentinian. Prior to the match, Smalling got a lot of attention for his comments, when he said, "Bring it on!" in the pre match conference.

After the match, the veteran centre-back reflected on the match and said:

"For a large spell were pressed quite high and made it difficult for them. It’s unfortunate we couldn’t get the goal. From half time we really got at them and caused them so many problems ... We knew we had to bring that intensity that they’re not used to every week."

Fans have since taken to Twitter to express their feelings regarding Smalling's challenge on Leo Messi.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Chris Smalling Lionel Messi Twiter reactions Twitter Reactions
Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
Fans troll Chris Smalling on Twitter ahead of his showdown against Lionel Messi in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal
RELATED STORY
"Bring on Lionel Messi," says Chris Smalling
RELATED STORY
Twitter trolls Manchester United after another Lionel Messi masterclass for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: Pique claims that the United clash will be complicated, Messi is not the only threat according to United's manager, and more - April 9, 2019
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: 3 tactics  Manchester United should follow to overcome Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Manchester United have to play with complete freedom to beat Barcelona
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 3 Reasons why Manchester United will struggle against Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: How Sir Alex Ferguson planned to stop the Argentine talisman when his Manchester United faced Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts over reports that Messi could miss Champions League first-leg against Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Barcelona Preview: UEFA Champions League Match Preview, Where to Watch and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Quarter-finals
FT LIV POR
2 - 0
 Liverpool vs Porto
FT TOT MAN
1 - 0
 Tottenham vs Manchester City
FT AJA JUV
1 - 1
 Ajax vs Juventus
FT MAN BAR
0 - 1
 Manchester United vs Barcelona
17 Apr JUV AJA 12:30 AM Juventus vs Ajax
17 Apr BAR MAN 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Manchester United
18 Apr POR LIV 12:30 AM Porto vs Liverpool
18 Apr MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
European Qualifiers
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us