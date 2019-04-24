Champions League: Robin van Persie says City vs Spurs was better than a great film, names Ajax as favourites for final spot

De Graafschap v Feyenoord - Eredivisie

What's the story?

Feyenoord star Robin van Persie has backed Dutch rivals Ajax to win their semi-final fixture against Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League.

The former Arsenal hit-man, however, believes that the Spurs' quarter-final second leg against Manchester City was one of the best games he's ever watched, calling it "better than a great film".

In case you didn't know...

After overcoming Real Madrid in the previous stage of the Champions League, Ajax registered a shock defeat over Juventus last week to progress to the semi-finals of the competition.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur booked their last-four spot after beating Premier League defending champions Manchester City on away goals in a thrilling clash worthy of the elite European competition.

Spurs will now battle Ajax for a spot in the Champions League final over the course of two legs.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Algemeen Dagblad, the former Gunners star said, "I did not see Ajax against Juventus because I was watching Najib Amhali [Dutch comedian]. I saw Manchester City against Tottenham though and that was better than a great film."

When asked for his prediction for the semi-finals, Van Persie said, "I think Ajax are favourites in the semi-final because Tottenham play without Harry Kane."

Van Persie, who had scored twice against Ajax in Feyenoord's 6-2 win in the Eredivisie earlier this year, has revealed how he overcame the resilient young side. He said, "What I always try to do in the first 15 minutes is look at the position of central defenders. I watched how they reacted if I let myself fall back into midfield, or if I was going to play on the back of the Argentine boy [Nicolas Tagliafico]."

What's next?

Feyenoord are next scheduled to face NAC Breda in the Eredivisie later tonight. Ajax on the other hand have all to play for in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League with their first leg against Spurs taking place on 31st April.