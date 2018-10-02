UEFA Champions League: Liverpool's probable starting XI vs Napoli

Uday Jaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 316 // 02 Oct 2018, 06:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

Liverpool is among the most in-form teams in Europe and won six out of their opening seven Premier League fixtures.

They also started their UEFA Champions League campaign on a winning note by beating one of the favorites, Paris St. Germain (3-2). They will now make a difficult trip to Italy to face Napoli in their second match of the Champions League Group stages.

The Italian side is playing well this season under their new manager Carlo Ancelotti and is currently second on the Serie A table.

The upcoming match might be an interesting tie and here's Liverpool's probable XI to face Napoli.

Goalkeeper

Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League

Alisson Becker

The Brazillian goalkeeper played his best game in the Liverpool shirt against Chelsea last weekend and helped the Reds to come out with a point in a difficult away game against Chelsea.

He established himself as the Reds' first choice goalkeeper and Simon Mignolet needs to do something remarkable to regain his position back in the team.

Defenders

Joe Gomez

Trent Alexander-Arnold: Nathaniel Clyne is yet to make a start for Liverpool in the Premier League this season and this only shows how good Trent Alexander-Arnold is playing.

He completed 67% of is tackles this season and won 20 duels for his team.

Andy Robertson: The Scottish captain didn't enjoy a good game against Chelsea last weekend, nevertheless, he is among the first names on the Reds' defense and is way ahead of Alberto Moreno on the pecking order.

Virgil van Dijk: The Dutch center-back played through the pain barrier against Chelsea to maintain the Reds' impressive start of the Premier League season. But he declared himself fit now and is in the line to start the game against Napoli.

Joe Gomez: The England international keeps on improving with every game and he also created a formidable partnership alongside van Dijk in the middle of Liverpool's defense.

He completed 67% of his tackles this season and made 23 clearances.

Midfielders

James Milner

Gini Wijnaldum: The Reds' midfield didn't enjoy a good game against Chelsea last weekend, but the former Newcastle player still managed to impress. The Dutch international made 40 recoveries for his team this season and won 56% of his tackles.

Jordan Henderson: The Reds' captain was criticised for his performance against Chelsea last weekend but Jurgen Klopp sees the English player as his midfield general and he will play a key role in taking his team forward against Napoli.

James Milner: The Reds' front-three was getting all attention last season but it is the Reds' midfield who is taking the team forward this season. James Milner is the star performer of Anfield's midfield and contributed one goal and two assists in the Premier League.

Attackers

Mohamed Salah is yet to find his form

Sadio Mane: The Senegalese international is Liverpool's top scorer this season with four goals. He was also their joint top scorer in the UCL last season with ten goals, including one in the final against Real Madrid.

Mohamed Salah: The Egyptian is playing way below his last season's form, however, he is capable of outplaying any defense on his game. However, Xherdan Shaqiri is there as a backup if Jurgen Klopp decides to rest the Egyptian.

Roberto Firmino: The 'pressing machine', Roberto Firmino, is Liverpool's most important player and most of their gameplay revolves around him. He played a vital role in Liverpool's run to the Champions League final last season and continued his form this season as well.

He scored two goals this season and assisted further two for his teammates.