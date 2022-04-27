"Chance of his failure is very small" - Kaka chooses between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi 

Former Real Madrid and AC Milan midfielder Kaka has picked Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi in the age-old debate of who is the greatest.

The former Brazilian international addressed both players' positive aspects before selecting a side. Kaka suggested that while Lionel Messi has great ability on the pitch, Cristiano Ronaldo is much more resolute. However, the 40-year-old forward decided to pick his former Real Madrid teammate based on his mental fortitude.

Speaking on the Podpah YouTube channel, Kaka was quoted as saying the following:

"I will separate like this (Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo): one is a genius and the other has a very strong mentality. Now, if you ask me who i want for my team, i would choose Cristiano. [...] The chance of his failure is very small. He is very determined, focused."

It is worth mentioning that Kaka was the last player to win the Ballon d'Or before Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominated the Ballon d'Or award ceremonies. The Brazilian attacking midfielder won the prestigious "Golden Ball" back in 2007.

Since then, the only player apart from the two to lift the Ballon d'Or was Luka Modric in 2018.

Kaka played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for four seasons from 2009 to 2013. The duo were part of a massive transfer window in the summer of 2009 which also saw the arrival of Karim Benzema and Xabi Alonso amongst others.

Kaka and Ronaldo guided Los Blancos to a La Liga title and a Copa Del Rey triumph under the management of Jose Mourinho.

The Real Madrid side from that era faced Barcelona and Lionel Messi on numerous occasions in heated El Clasico matches. Most notably, Los Blancos suffered a 3-1 aggregate defeat against Barcelona in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League. This included a 2-0 defeat for Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Messi scoring twice on the night.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have had disappointing seasons based on their lofty standards

Cvristiano Ronaldo has not had the best of seasons at Manchester United

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo joined new sides last summer. Ronaldo re-signed for Manchester United while Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer.

Despite their high-profile transfers, both superstars have had a disappointing 2021-22 season for their respective clubs.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been amongst the goals for Manchester United this season. The 37-year-old forward is currently United's leading goalscorer, having scored 22 goals in 35 appearances across all competitions.

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is set to end his first season back in England without winning a single piece of silverware. It is also looking highly likely that Manchester United will miss out on Champions League football for next season as well.

Lionel Messi could not inspire PSG to a Champions League triumph this season

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, has struggled to get used to his new surroundings in France. The 34-year-old forward has scored just nine goals and provided 13 assists this season for PSG.

However, Messi did score an outstanding long-range goal against Lens to clinch the Ligue 1 title for the Parisian outfit.

