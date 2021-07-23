Changchun Yatai vs Dalian Pro prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

Changchun Yatai and Dalian Pro will trade tackles in a matchday eight fixture in the Chinese Super League on Sunday at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium.

Yatai come into the game on the back of a morale-boosting 2-0 win over Beijing Guoan on Thursday. Tan Long and Sun Jie scored in each half to power their side to victory.

Dalian Pro had to settle for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Wuhan FC on the same day. Liangming Lin and Jean Kouassi scored first-half goals to ensure the points were shared in the bottom-of-the-table clash.

That point was not enough to lift them from the foot of the table, with just four points picked up from seven games. Changchun Yatai are better placed in third spot, having picked up 12 points from seven games.

Changchun Yatai vs Dalian Pro Head-to-Head

This will be the 10th meeting between the sides and Changchun Yatai have a marginally better record with four wins to their name.

Dalian Pro have three wins, while two matches have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came on matchday one of the current campaign when goals from Junior Negrao and Erik gave Changchun Yatai a 2-1 victory.

Dalian Pro have won just one and lost five of their seven league games this term. Yatai have three wins and three draws in the same sequence.

Changchun Yatai form guide: W-L-W-D-D

Dalian Pro form guide: D-L-L-W-L

Changchun Yatai vs Dalian Pro Team News

Changchun Yatai

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for Changchun Yatai.

Injuries: none

Suspension: none

Dalian Pro

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for Dalian Pro.

Injuries: none

Suspension: none

Changchun Yatai vs Dalian Pro Predicted XI

Changchun Yatai Predicted XI (5-4-1): Xiaotian Shi (GK); Zhiyu Yan, Yu Zhang, Jores Okore, Jie Sun, Qi Cui; Erik, Yufeng Zhang, Guangwen Li, Long Tan; Changcheng Cheng

Dalian Pro Predicted XI (3-4-3): Chong Zhang (GK); Pengfei Shan, Jiahui Huang, Yanfeng Dong; Shuai Li, Wei Wu, Ming'an Cui, Yupeng He; Qinaglong Tao, Jianbo Zhao, Long Zheng

Changchun Yatai vs Dalian Pro Prediction

Dalian Pro have struggled for consistency this term and might struggle to match the tempo of a Changchun Yatai side that have title ambitions in their sights.

The two sides are relatively compact in their play and we are predicting a comfortable victory for Changchun Yatai.

Prediction: Changchun Yatai 2-0 Dalian Pro

