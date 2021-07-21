Dalian Pro vs Wuhan FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

Dalian Pro and Wuhan FC will battle it out for three points on Thursday in a matchday seven fixture in the Chinese Super League.

Dalian come into the game on the back of a 3-2 defeat against Shanghai Shenhua. They battled to come back from two goals down but suffered an injury-time heartbreak when Zhao Mingjian scored the winner.

Wuhan FC played out a surprise goalless draw with Shanghai Port on Monday.

The two sides occupy the bottom two spots in Group B, having each garnered just three points from six matches to date. Dalian Pro are, however, bottom of the pile with a worse goal difference.

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann and more

Dalian Pro vs Wuhan FC Head-to-Head

Dalian Pro have six victories from 12 matches against Wuhan FC. Three previous matches ended in draws, the same number of victories as Wuhan have.

Their most recent meeting came in a league fixture in September 2019 when a lone strike by Leo Baptistao was enough to give Wuhan FC a narrow 1-0 victory.

Dalian Pro have won one and lost five of their six league games to date, while Wuhan FC have picked up three draws and are yet to taste victory this season.

Dalian Pro form guide: L-L-W-L-L

Wuhan FC form guide: D-L-L-D-L

Dalian Pro vs Wuhan FC Team News

Dalian Pro

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for Dalian Pro.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Wuhan FC

There are also no known injuries or suspension worries for Wuhan FC.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Dalian Pro vs Wuhan FC Predicted XI

Dalian Pro Predicted XI (3-4-3): Chong Zhang (GK); Pengfei Shan, Jiahui Huang, Yanfeng Dong; Shuai Li, Wei Wu, Ming'an Cui, Yupeng He; Qinaglong Tao, Jianbo Zhao, Long Zheng

Wuhan FC Predicted XI (3-5-2): Zhifeng Wang (GK); Daniel Carrico, Boyu Yang, Junjian Liao; Honglue Zhao, Hang Li, Yinong Tian, Yun Liu, Yuhao Chen; Jean Kouassi, Leo Baptistao

Dalian Pro vs Wuhan FC Prediction

Both sides are fairly evenly matched across the board and this is evident in their positions in the table. There is little to choose from between the sides and they are likely to cancel each other out.

We are predicting a share of the spoils, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Dalian Pro 1-1 Wuhan FC

Edited by Peter P