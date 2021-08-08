Changchun Yatai vs Hebei prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

Changchun Yatai will welcome Hebei FC to the Development Area Stadium on Monday, with three points on the line in the Chinese Super League.

The home side come into the game on the back of a hard-fought 2-1 away victory over Shanghai Shenhua on Friday. Junior Negao scored a second-half brace to complete a comeback victory for the visitors.

Hebei had to settle for a share of the points in a goalless draw with Beijing Guoan on home turf on the same day.

That draw left them in third place in Group B of the CSL, having picked up 19 points from 11 games. Changchun Yatai still lead the way at the summit with 22 points garnered from 11 games.

Changchun Yatai vs Hebei Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on seven occasions in the past and Changchuan Yatai are yet to pick up a victory.

Hebei have five wins to their name, while two previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in July when first-half goals from Xuchen Yao and Wang Quiming helped Hebei pick up a 2-1 comeback victory.

The home side are unbeaten in their last five league games, while Hebei come into this game on the back of consecutive draws.

Changchun Yatai form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Hebei form guide: D-D-W-W-L

Changchun Yatai vs Hebei Team News

Changchun Yatai

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Hebei

Defender Ximing Pan has been sidelined with a torn ligament and will be out of action for several weeks. There are no suspension concerns for Hebei FC.

Injury: Ximing Pan

Suspension: None

Changchun Yatai vs Hebei Predicted XI

Changchun Yatai Predicted XI (5-4-1): Xiaotian Shi (GK); Zhiyu Yan, Yu Zhang, Jores Okore, Jie Sun, Qi Cui; Erik, Yufeng Zhang, Guangwen Li, Long Tan; Changcheng Cheng

Hebei Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yaxiong Bao (GK); Haifeng Ding, Samir Memisevic, Chengdong Zhang, Lin Cui; Ole Selnaes, Qiuming Wang; Xuchen Yao, Hui Zhang, Hongbo Yin; Wei Zhang

Changchun Yatai vs Hebei Prediction

The two sides are in good form and both will fancy their chances of getting a victory in this match. However, Changchun Yatai have been more consistent and need a victory to remain on course to finish top of the table.

The home side like to play in an expansive manner, although Hebei's defensive soliditity could limit their attacking threat. We are predicting a narrow victory for Yatai, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Changchun Yatai 2-1 Hebei

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea pushing for major signing, updates on Lukaku and Kane's futures and more

Have you checked out Sportskeeda Football on Facebook? Follow us for the latest updates

Edited by Peter P