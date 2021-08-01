Changchun Yatai vs Shanghai Port prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

Changchun Yatai will host Shanghai Port at the Development Area Stadium on Tuesday, with three points on the line in the Chinese Super League.

The home side come into the game on the back of an entertaining 2-2 draw away to Wuhan FC. Junior Negao and Tan Long scored in each half to help Yatai pick up a point away from home.

Shanghai Port registered a narrow 1-0 victory over city rivals Shanghai Shenhua on Saturday. Li Shenglong scored the match-winner in the 32nd minute.

That victory helped the Red Eagles maintain their lead at the summit of Group B, with 19 points picked up from nine games. Changchun Yatai are clipping at their heels in third place and are just three points behind.

Changchun Yatai vs Shanghai Port Head-to-Head

Shanghai Port have eight wins from 14 previous games against Changchun Yatai. Three previous games ended in a draw, which is the same number of victories that Yatai have.

Their most recent meeting came on 11 May when they could not be separated in a goalless draw on matchday four of the current campaign.

The visitors are the only unbeaten side in Group B of the CSL this term, having won five and drawn four of their nine league games to date. Changchun Yatai have lost one match, while drawing four and winning four.

Changchun Yatai form guide: D-W-W-L-W

Shanghai Port form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D-L

Changchun Yatai vs Shanghai Port Team News

Changchun Yatai

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Shanghai Port

Defender Ante Majstorovic is still sidelined with a long-term cruciate ligament injury. There are no suspension worries for manager Ivan Leko.

Injury: Ante Majstorovic

Suspension: None

Changchun Yatai vs Shanghai Port Predicted XI

Changchun Yatai Predicted XI (5-4-1): Xiaotian Shi (GK); Zhiyu Yan, Yu Zhang, Jores Okore, Jie Sun, Qi Cui; Erik, Yufeng Zhang, Guangwen Li, Long Tan; Changcheng Cheng

Shanghai Port Predicted XI (3-4-3): Yan Junling (GK); Hai Yu, Zhen Wei, Guan He; Shiyuan Yang, Huacheng Zheng, Wang Shenchao, Lu Wenjun; Oscar, Ricardo Lopes, Shenglong Li

Changchun Yatai vs Shanghai Port Prediction

The hosts are one of the most attack-minded sides in the league, although their expansiveness contrasts with Shanghai Port's more compact style of play.

Both sides have title ambitions this term and will each fancy their chances of picking up all three points here. Although both sides are capable of winning, we fancy the visitors to nick this one with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Changchun Yatai 1-2 Shanghai Port

