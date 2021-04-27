Changchun Yatai vs Tianjin Jinmen Tiger prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020-21

Changchun Yatai are set to play Tianjin Jinmen Tiger on Thursday at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre for their latest Chinese Super League fixture.

Changchun Yatai come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Jose Gonzalez's Dalian Pro last Thursday at the Jiangyin Stadium. Goals from Brazilian attackers Junior Negrao and Erik ensured victory for Chen Yang's Changchun Yatai. A late second-half penalty from Swedish centre-back Marcus Danielson proved to be a mere consolation for Dalian Pro.

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger, on the other hand, lost 6-1 to Shanghai Port last Thursday at the Kunshan Sports Centre Stadium. A hat-trick from former Stoke City and West Ham United forward and Austria international Marko Arnautovic, a brace from Brazilian forward Ricardo Lopes and a goal from experienced winger Lu Wenjun sealed the deal for Ivan Leko's Shanghai Port.

French winger Jules Iloki scored the sole goal for Tianjin Jinmen Tiger late in the second-half.

Changchun Yatai vs Tianjin Jinmen Tiger Head-to-Head

In 21 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Tianjin Jinmen Tiger have won six games, lost six and drawn nine.

Tianjin Jinmen Tigers released their new team badge after name change. The right side is their badge when the club was as Tianjin Teda(1998-2021). Which one do you prefer? pic.twitter.com/MEyszu0ZxU — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) April 14, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the quarter-final of the Chinese FA Cup, with Tianjin Jinmen Tiger beating Changchun Yatai 5-1. A first-half brace from Brazilian forward Francisco Soares, a second-half brace from attacker Sandro Lima and a goal from defender Qui Tianyi secured the win for Tianjin Jinmen Tiger. Chinese forward Yang Chaosheng scored the consolation goal for Changchun Yatai.

Changchun Yatai form guide in the Chinese Super League: W

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger form guide in the Chinese Super League: L

Changchun Yatai vs Tianjin Jinmen Tiger Team News

Changchun Yatai

Changchun Yatai have no known injury concerns and manager Chen Yang is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger

Meanwhile, Tianjin Jinmen Tiger manager Yu Genwei will be unable to call upon the services of former Porto attacker Francisco Soares.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Francisco Soares

Due to travel restrictions, 14 players currently living in Brazil will miss the first 5 rounds of the 2021 CSL(2/2): Ivo, Fernando Karanga(Henan Songshan Longmen) Tiquinho Soares(Tianjin Jinmen Tigers) Jailson (Dalian Pro) Léo Baptistão, Rafael Silva(Wuhan FC) pic.twitter.com/Jr3QNT1vs5 — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) April 3, 2021

Changchun Yatai vs Tianjin Jinmen Tiger Predicted XI

Changchun Yatai Predicted XI (3-4-3): Shi Xiaotian, Sun Jie, Jores Okore, Wang Peng, Jiang Zhe, Zhang Yufeng, Serginho, Hui Jiakang, Tan Long, Junior Negrao, Erik

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger Predicted XI (5-4-1): Teng Shangkun, Qian Yumiao, Li Songyi, Tamas Kadar, Song Yue, Su Yuanjie, Ba Dun, Gao Jiarun, Cong Zhen, Zhou Tong, Jules Iloki

Changchun Yatai vs Tianjin Jinmen Tiger Prediction

Changchun Yatai have made a good start to their Chinese Super League campaign with a win over Dalian Pro. The signings of Brazilian attacker Junior Negrao and Erik could prove to be crucial, while they also Dutch forward Richairo Zivkovic to call upon if needed.

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger, on the other hand, have endured a poor start to the league. Manager Yu Genwei has work to do with his players, and Jules Iloki could play a key role for them.

Changchun Yatai could emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Changchun Yatai 2-1 Tianjin Jinmen Tiger

