Charleroi vs OH Leuven Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24, 2025

Charleroi host OH Leuven at the Stade du Pays de Charleroi on Saturday in the final playoffs round of the Jupiler Pro League. Both sides have nothing to fight for, but Charleroi will be keen to get a win and boost morale going into their Conference League qualification playoff match.

Charleroi dropped points late in their 1-1 draw with Mechelen last time, having already confirmed a place in the qualification playoffs earlier this month. They have only lost once in the playoffs this season and will have their focus on their upcoming match against Royal Antwerp for the lone UEFA Europa Conference League playoff spot.

Leuven, meanwhile, have had a disappointing qualification playoffs run, with only one win in nine games, putting them just one point above the bottom of the group going into the final weekend. OHL suffered a third consecutive defeat as they were outmatched in a 2-0 defeat against Westerlo last time out.

Charleroi vs OH Leuven Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 21 times. Charleroi trail 9-7.

Three of their last five meetings have ended in draws.

The Zebras are winless in 10 editions of the fixture.

Leuven have scored 15 goals in the last 10 meetings, winning six.

The two sides have met three times this season. OHL have won twice, with a 3-0 aggregate, while the third ended in a goalless draw.

Leuven have the third-worst offensive record in the top flight this season, with 38 goals scored in 39 games.

Charleroi vs OH Leuven Prediction

Charleroi are favourites because of their much better form and offensive quality but will need to avoid complacency to get all three points.

OHL, meanwhile, will rely on their recent dominance in the fixture but could fall short.

Prediction: Charleroi 2-1 Leuven

Charleroi vs OH Leuven Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Charleroi

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of Charleroi' last seven matches have featured more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Four of Charleroi's last five games have featured both teams getting on the scoresheet.)

