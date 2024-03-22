Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd March 2024

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Charlotte FC lock horns with an impressive Columbus Crew side in an important clash at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday.

Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew Preview

Charlotte FC are currently in 11th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Nashville SC last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Columbus Crew, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Crew eased past New York Red Bulls by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Charlotte FC and Columbus Crew are on an even footing as far as the recent head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of the last four matches played between the two teams.

The away side has not won any of the last four matches played between Charlotte FC and Columbus Crew in the MLS, with the home team winning both matches in 2023.

Charlotte FC are unbeaten in their last 11 matches at home in the MLS and have lost only one of their last 19 such games in a run dating back to March last year.

Columbus Crew are only the third reigning champions in the MLS to collect 10 points from the first four matches of their title defence.

Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Columbus Crew have come into their own over the past year and will be intent on replicating their heroics this year. The Crew have excellent players in their ranks and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Charlotte FC have been inconsistent this season and will need to be at their best going into this game. Columbus Crew are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Charlotte FC 1-2 Columbus Crew

Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Columbus Crew to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Charlotte FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cucho Hernandez to score - Yes