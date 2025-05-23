Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th May 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Charlotte FC take on an impressive Columbus Crew side in an important encounter at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew Preview
Columbus Crew are currently in third place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in impressive form this season. The Crew were held to a 1-1 draw by FC Cincinnati in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.
Charlotte FC, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The home side crashed out of the US Open Cup at the hands of DC United last week and will need to bounce back in this match.
Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Charlotte FC and Columbus Crew are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won two matches apiece out of the seven matches played between the two teams.
- The home side has not lost is any of the seven matches between Charlotte FC and Columbus Crew, with Charlotte FC winning two of their three home games against Columbus Crew.
- Charlotte FC have lost their last five matches on the trot in the regular season of MLS for the first time in the history of the club - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 21 such games preceding this run.
- Columbus Crew are unbeaten in their last 11 matches away from home in the regular season of MLS.
Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew Prediction
Columbus Crew have an excellent squad at their disposal and will look to maintain their momentum going into this game. Diego Rossi has been impressive for the Crew and will look to make his mark this weekend.
Charlotte FC can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove this weekend. Columbus Crew are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Charlotte FC 1-2 Columbus Crew
Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Columbus Crew to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Columbus Crew to score first - Yes