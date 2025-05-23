Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th May 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Charlotte FC take on an impressive Columbus Crew side in an important encounter at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Ad

Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew Preview

Columbus Crew are currently in third place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in impressive form this season. The Crew were held to a 1-1 draw by FC Cincinnati in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Charlotte FC, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The home side crashed out of the US Open Cup at the hands of DC United last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Ad

Trending

Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Charlotte FC and Columbus Crew are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won two matches apiece out of the seven matches played between the two teams.

The home side has not lost is any of the seven matches between Charlotte FC and Columbus Crew, with Charlotte FC winning two of their three home games against Columbus Crew.

Charlotte FC have lost their last five matches on the trot in the regular season of MLS for the first time in the history of the club - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 21 such games preceding this run.

Columbus Crew are unbeaten in their last 11 matches away from home in the regular season of MLS.

Ad

Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Columbus Crew have an excellent squad at their disposal and will look to maintain their momentum going into this game. Diego Rossi has been impressive for the Crew and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Charlotte FC can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove this weekend. Columbus Crew are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Charlotte FC 1-2 Columbus Crew

Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Columbus Crew to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Columbus Crew to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More