Charlotte FC vs DC United Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as Charlotte FC lock horns with DC United in an important encounter at the Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Charlotte FC vs DC United Preview

DC United are currently in 13th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have struggled so far this season. The away side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Los Angeles Galaxy last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Charlotte FC, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The hosts eased past New York City FC by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Charlotte FC vs DC United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Charlotte FC have a good recent record against DC United and have won four out of the last eight matches played between the two teams, as opposed to DC United's two victories.

Charlotte FC have won their last two matches against DC United in the regular season of MLS, with both their victories coming in the 2024 season.

Charlotte FC were on a winless run of four matches on the trot in MLS before they secured a 2-0 victory against New York City FC last week.

DC United have won only one of their last 13 matches in all competitions in a run dating back to May this year and have lost five of their last six such games.

Wilfried Zaha has been involved in at least one goal in his last five MLS games.

Charlotte FC vs DC United Prediction

Charlotte FC have been plagued by inconsistency this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. The hosts can pack a punch on their day and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

DC United have struggled over the past year and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Charlotte FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Charlotte FC 2-1 DC United

Charlotte FC vs DC United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Charlotte FC to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Charlotte FC to score first - Yes

