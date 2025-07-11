Charlotte FC vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as Charlotte FC take on New York City FC in an important encounter at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Charlotte FC vs New York City FC Preview

New York City FC are currently in seventh place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side eased past Toronto FC by a comfortable 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Charlotte FC, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts played out a 2-2 draw against Orlando City last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Charlotte FC vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Charlotte FC have a good recent record against New York City FC and have won four out of the six matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New York City FC's paltry one victory.

Charlotte FC have won three matches on the trot at home against New York City FC in MLS - their longest such active run against a single opponent in the competition.

New York City FC have won eight matches at home in MLS in 2025 but have managed to pick up only one victory away from home in the competition so far this season.

Charlotte FC have conceded 13 goals in the last 15 minutes of matches in MLS this season - the joint-highest such tally in the competition.

Charlotte FC vs New York City FC Prediction

New York City FC have shown flashes of brilliance so far this season but have struggled to impose themselves during their travels in MLS. Hannes Wolf has been impressive for his side so far and will look to make his mark this week.

Charlotte FC have been inconsistent this season and will need to be at their best in this fixture. New York City FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Charlotte FC 1-2 New York City FC

Charlotte FC vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York City FC to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Charlotte FC to score first - Yes

