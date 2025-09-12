Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th September 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Charlotte FC lock horns with Javier Mascherano's Inter Miami in a crucial encounter at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Ad

Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami Preview

Inter Miami are currently in sixth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Herons slumped to a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Charlotte FC, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this year. The home side edged New England Revolution to a narrow 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Ad

Trending

Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Miami have a good recent record against Charlotte FC and have won four out of the last eight matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Charlotte FC's two victories.

Charlotte FC have won each of their last five matches in all competitions and have kept clean sheets in four of these games, with their previous defeat coming on penalties at the hands of Guadalajara in the Leagues Cup last month.

Charlotte FC have scored only seven goals in their last five matches in all competitions and have won each of these games by margins of one goal.

Inter Miami were on an unbeaten run of four matches on the trot before they suffered a 3-0 defeat against Seattle Sounders last week.

Ad

Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami have an excellent squad at their disposal but are yet to hit their peak this season. The likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Charlotte FC have punched above their weight this season and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Ad

Prediction: Charlotte FC 2-2 Inter Miami

Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More