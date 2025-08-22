Charlotte FC vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th August 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Charlotte FC lock horns with New York Red Bulls in an important encounter at the Bank of America Stadium on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Charlotte FC vs New York Red Bulls Preview

New York Red Bulls are currently in 10th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have struggled to make their mark so far this season. The Red Bulls edged Philadelphia Union to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Charlotte FC, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The home side defeated Real Salt Lake by a 1-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Charlotte FC vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York Red Bulls have a good recent record against Charlotte FC and have won five out of the last nine matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Charlotte FC's paltry one victory.

New York Red Bulls have won three of their last four matches in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 3-2 margin at the hands of Philadelphia Union in the quarterfinals of the US Open Cup last week.

Charlotte FC have won each of their last three matches in all competitions and have kept clean sheets in each of these games.

New York Red Bulls are unbeaten in their last seven matches against Charlotte FC in all competitions.

Charlotte FC vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

New York Red Bulls have blown hot and cold over the past year but have a good recent record in this fixture. Dylan Nealis scored the winning goal in his side's previous game and will look to make an impact yet again this weekend.

Charlotte FC have also been plagued by inconsistency this year and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Charlotte FC 1-1 New York Red Bulls

Charlotte FC vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: New York Red Bulls to score first - Yes

