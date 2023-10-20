Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st October 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Charlotte FC lock horns with Gerardo Martino's Inter Miami side in an important encounter at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday.

Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami Preview

Charlotte FC are currently in 12th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent over the course of their campaign. The home side played out a 2-2 draw against Inter Miami this week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have been in poor form so far this season. The Herons have not been at their best in recent weeks and have a point to prove this weekend.

Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Miami have a slight edge over Charlotte FC and have won two out of the four matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Charlotte FC's one victory.

Inter Miami's 1-0 defeat against FC Cincinnati was only the third time they failed to find the back of the net in a run of 28 matches in all competitions.

Charlotte FC pulled off a 2-2 draw in the previous game between the two teams - the only time either team has managed to pick up a point in an away game in this fixture.

Charlotte FC have lost only one of their last 17 matches at home in the MLS and are unbeaten in their last nine such games in the competition.

Inter Miami are unbeaten in each of the 10 matches that Lionel Messi has started for the side in all competitions.

Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami have struggled this season and are yet to justify their potential in the MLS this season. Lionel Messi will be back from the international break but might not feature in this game.

Charlotte FC can pack a punch on their day and have troubled Inter Miami in recent months. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out another draw in this match.

Prediction: Charlotte FC 1-1 Inter Miami

Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Charlotte FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Leonardo Campana to score - Yes