Charlotte FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | MLS 2024

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Los Angeles Galaxy take on Charlotte FC at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Charlotte FC are currently in fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The hosts edged Chicago Fire to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have also been impressive this season. The Galaxy played out a 2-2 draw against Minnesota United this week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Charlotte FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head

Charlotte FC have a good record against Los Angeles Galaxy and have won two out of the three matches played between the two teams. Los Angeles Galaxy have managed only one victory against Charlotte FC and will look to level the scales this weekend.

Charlotte FC form guide: W-W-W-L-L

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide: D-D-D-L-W

Charlotte FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Team News

Charlotte FC

Bill Tuiloma, Liel Abada, and Brandon Cambridge are currently injured and will not be able to feature in this game. Ben Bender is also struggling with his fitness and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Bill Tuiloma, Liel Abada, Brandon Cambridge, Ben Bender

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Los Angeles Galaxy

Los Angeles Galaxy have a fully-fit squad going into this game and have no injury concerns at the moment.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Charlotte FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI

Charlotte FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kahlina; Byrne, Malanda, Privett, Uronen; Petkovic, Westwood, Diani; Dejaegere, Agyemang, Tavares

Los Angeles Predicted XI (4-3-3): McCarthy; Yamane, Yoshida, Neal, Aude; Delgado, Puig, Brugman; Paintsil, Berry, Pec

Charlotte FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy can pack a punch on their day but have slumped in recent weeks. The likes of Marco Delgado and Riqui Puig can make an impact on their day and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Charlotte FC have been a formidable force this season and will look to make the most of their good form. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Charlotte FC 2-2 Los Angeles Galaxy