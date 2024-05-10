Charlotte FC vs Nashville SC Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | MLS 2024

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Charlotte FC take on Nashville SC at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Charlotte FC are currently in sixth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The hosts eased past Portland Timbers by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Nashville SC, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The away side stunned CF Montreal with a 4-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Charlotte FC vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head

Nashville SC have a slight edge over Charlotte FC and have won two out of the four matches played between the two teams. Charlotte FC have won one game against Nashville SC and will look to level the scales this weekend.

Charlotte FC form guide: W-L-L-W-L

Nashville SC form guide: W-D-L-L-D

Charlotte FC vs Nashville SC Team News

Charlotte FC

Enzo Copetti is on his way out of Charlotte FC and will not be included in the squad. Brandon Cambridge and Ben Bender are currently injured and will be sidelined for this match.

Injured: Brandon Cambridge, Ben Bender, Liel Abada

Doubtful: Bill Tuiloma

Unavailable: Enzo Copetti

Nashville SC

Shaq Moore is carrying a knock at the moment and might not be able to recover in time for this game. Lukas MacNaughton and Randall Leal are further behind in their recover schedules and will not play a part this weekend.

Injured: Lukas MacNaughton, Randall Leal

Doubtful: Shaq Moore

Unavailable: None

Charlotte FC vs Nashville SC Predicted XI

Charlotte FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kahlina; Uronen, Privett, Malanda, Byrne; Urso, Petkovic, Westwood; Dejaegere, Copetti, Vargas

Nashville SC Predicted XI (5-3-2): Willis; Muyl, Bauer, Zimmerman, Maher, Shaffelburg; Yearwood, Godoy, Davis; Mukhtar, Surridge

Charlotte FC vs Nashville SC Prediction

Nashville SC have come into their own over the past week and will need a good run of form to move up the league table. Sam Surridge scored a brilliant hat-trick against CF Montreal last week and will look to replicate his heroics in this fixture.

Charlotte FC can pack a punch on their day but have been inconsistent over the past month. Nashville SC are in better form at the moment and hold a slight upper hand on Saturday.

Prediction: Charlotte FC 2-3 Nashville SC