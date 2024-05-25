Charlotte FC vs Philadelphia Union Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | MLS 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Philadelphia Union take on Charlotte FC at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Philadelphia Union are currently in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The Union eased past New England Revolution by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Charlotte FC, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The home side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Los Angeles Galaxy last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Charlotte FC vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head

Philadelphia Union have a good record against Charlotte FC and have won two out of the four matches played between the two teams. Charlotte FC have managed one victory against Philadelphia Union and will look to level the scales this weekend.

Charlotte FC form guide: D-W-W-W-L

Philadelphia Union form guide: W-L-L-D-L

Charlotte FC vs Philadelphia Union Team News

Charlotte FC

Brecht Dejaegere is serving a suspension and will not be available for selection. Jere Uronen and Junior Urso are currently injured and will not be able to play a part in this fixture.

Injured: Jere Uronen, Junior Urso

Doubtful: Liel Abada, Brandon Cambridge, Ben Bender

Suspended: Brecht Dejaegere

Philadelphia Union

Holden Trent, Isaiah LeFlore, and Markus Anderson are injured and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Andre Blake and Jose Martinez are carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Holden Trent, Isaiah LeFlore, Markus Anderson

Doubtful: Andre Blake, Jose Martinez, Damion Lowe

Suspended: None

Charlotte FC vs Philadelphia Union Predicted XI

Charlotte FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kahlina; Byrne, Malanda, Privett, Pedro; Bronico, Westwood, Diani; Smalls, Agyemang, Vargas

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-3-3): Semmle; Harriel, Elliott, Glesnes, Wagner; Bedoya, Sullivan, Flach; Gazdag, Uhre, Carranza

Charlotte FC vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Philadelphia Union have been impressive over the past year but have a few amends to make ahead of this fixture. The likes of Daniel Gazdag and Mikael Uhre can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Charlotte FC can pack a punch on their but will be up against a strong opponent on Saturday. Philadelphia Union are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Charlotte FC 1-2 Philadelphia Union