Charlotte FC vs Toronto FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Toronto FC lock horns with Charlotte FC in an important encounter at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Charlotte FC vs Toronto FC Preview

Toronto FC are currently in 12th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Canadian outfit slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Nashville SC last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Charlotte FC, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The hosts edged Atlanta United to a narrow 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Charlotte FC vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Charlotte FC and Torotno FC are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won three matches apiece out of the last seven matches played between the two teams.

Charlotte FC have failed to find the back of the net in only one of their last 11 matches at home in the regular season of MLS.

Charlotte FC have remained unbeaten in their last four matches in the regular season of MLS, with their previous such defeat coming by a 3-2 margin at the hands of Chicago Fire last month.

Toronto FC have failed to find the back of the net in only one of their last nine matches away from home in MLS this season.

Charlotte FC vs Toronto FC Prediction

Charlotte FC have not been at their best over the past year but can be impressive on their day. Pep Biel scored another late goal to secure a victory for the hosts in his previous game and will look to replicate his heroics this weekend.

Toronto FC can pack a punch on their day but have largely failed to meet expectations this season. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Charlotte FC 2-2 Toronto FC

Charlotte FC vs Toronto FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Toronto FC to score first - Yes

