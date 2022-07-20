Charlotte vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Chelsea continue their pre-season with a friendly game against Charlotte FC at the Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday.

Chelsea kicked off their pre-season with a game against Liga MX giants Club America at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada on Sunday. Goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount helped them to a 2-1 win. Reece James was credited with an own goal in the 60th minute of the game.

New signing Raheem Sterling did not feature in the game but has been training ahead of the match alongside Kalidou Koulibaly. The duo are in contention to make an appearance in this game.

Charlotte FC, a team that only came into existence in 2019, have fared well in their debut MLS campaign and currently sit in eighth place in the standings.

Chelsea's tour of the USA is part of the eighth edition of the Florida Cup, which concludes on Saturday with a game against London-based rivals Arsenal.

Charlotte, on the other hand, will resume their MLS campaign on Saturday with an away game against Toronto FC.

Charlotte FC @CharlotteFC



Charlotte FC vs Chelsea FC scarves will be available at the stadium tomorrow once gates open. Limited quantities for purchase, don't miss out!



🏟️ | 𝗖𝗹𝗮𝘀𝗵 𝗼𝗳 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 🧣Charlotte FC vs Chelsea FC scarves will be available at the stadium tomorrow once gates open. Limited quantities for purchase, don't miss out!🏟️ | bit.ly/3PBN6Fv 𝗖𝗹𝗮𝘀𝗵 𝗼𝗳 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 🧣Charlotte FC vs Chelsea FC scarves will be available at the stadium tomorrow once gates open. Limited quantities for purchase, don't miss out!🏟️ | bit.ly/3PBN6Fv https://t.co/ql6wBZFzqF

Charlotte vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides. Charlotte have never faced an English opponent to date while Chelsea have played one game against an MLS team to date.

That meeting took place against the New England Revolution in a friendly fixture in 2019, in which Chelsea were able to secure a 3-0 win.

In their 21 MLS games this season, Charlotte have scored 25 goals while conceding 27 in the same period. Seven of their eight wins in the competition have come at home this term, so they might be hopeful of putting up a fight here.

Charlotte vs Chelsea Prediction

Charlotte have found the back of the net in all but three of their home games in the MLS, so the odds of them scoring a goal here look good. Chelsea have a strong squad at the moment and looked sharp in their first game of the pre-season against Club America.

They recorded eight shots on target in that game. The Premier League side have a better squad quality and are expected to outclass the hosts comfortably.

Prediction: Charlotte 1-3 Chelsea

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Charlotte vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Mason Mount to score or assist anytime - Yes.

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far