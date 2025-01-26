Charlton Athletic vs Bristol Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28th 2025

Charlton Athletic will host Bristol Rovers at The Valley on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 EFL League One campaign. The hosts will be keen to continue their impressive run of form and potentially move into playoff spots early in the second half of the season.

Charlton’s narrow 1-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town during the weekend saw them register their fifth win in their last seven league outings thanks to a late winner from Thierry Small. The hosts are currently sat in 10th position but are only two points behind sixth-placed Barnsley and should move higher up the table if they manage to string together some more wins in the coming weeks.

Bristol picked up their 14th loss of the league season last time out in a 2-0 defeat away to Wigan Athletic and are currently 18th in the league.

Trending

The visitors have now lost four of their last six league games and will be keen to pick up results this midweek to improve their chances of staying up and avoiding being in the relegation battle.

Charlton Athletic vs Bristol Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday will mark the 45th meeting between these two sides. Charlton have won 18 of their previous meetings, and 12 have ended in draws while the Rovers have won the remaining 14.

The hosts have lost each of their last five games in this fixture.

The visitors have scored a remarkable 10 goals in their last five meetings with Charlton Athletic.

Charlton have conceded 26 goals in 26 league matches so far. Only five of the 24 teams in the English third division have shipped fewer.

Rovers have scored 25 goals in the league this season. Only Stevenage (20) and Northampton (24) have scored fewer.

Charlton Athletic vs Bristol Rovers Prediction

The Addicks are slight favorites going into Tuesday's match thanks to their much better run of form. They will also rely on their home advantage, having only lost two of their 13 previous home league games.

The Pirates will have to be at their best to avoid defeat on Tuesday and will likely be satisfied with a point. They have, however, lost 10 of their last 14 league games on the road and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Charlton Athletic 2-1 Bristol Rovers

Charlton Athletic vs Bristol Rovers Breda Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Charlton to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback